In “John Tesh: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano,” the pianist, composer and Emmy-Award winning radio and TV host reminisces about his life and 25-year career through music, pictures and anecdotes.
He will share his music and stories at 8 p.m., Jan. 7 at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
The artist is eager to get in front of a live audience. He had a couple of concerts canceled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tesh and his band did an online concert to make up for one of them.
“I miss it,” he said in a telephone interview. “I have a lot of friends whose only business is touring. A lot of my friends live in Nashville and stuff and it’s hard on them, as well.”
Tesh is not only a musician, he is also a fan. He grew up liking bands such as The Dave Clark Five, The Beatles and The Doors. He still goes to a lot of concerts.
“I really like sort of being behind the scenes, essentially what this show is,” Tesh said. “That’s why we call it ‘Songs and Stories.’ ”
As he explained, he has had something of a weird career.
“One moment I’m on a radio show and the next I’m homeless living in a tent in North Carolina and the next moment, I’ve got 18 months to live with a bad cancer diagnosis and then I’m writing Olympic music,” Tesh said.
He is cancer-free now. However, he went through three serious bouts with the disease.
‘”If you walk around going, ‘Oh poor me, why did this happen to me?’ then you end up being a victim,” he said. “You have two choices: You could either be a victim or you could buck up and say, ‘I’m going to be a warrior. I can get through this.’ ”
He took two years off to prepare the show with slides and videos over his career. The video projection is synchronized with the songs he is playing.
The project was a lot of work to put together, Tesh said. However, he has always been a real multi-media guy.
“That’s really the show,” he said. “You’re going to see my life. You’re going to see life in the ’60s and ’50s, as well.”
In one story, Tesh explains how he wrote a song using an answering machine.
“You have to put a picture of the answering machine on the screen, so people know what the heck you’re talking about,” he said.
Tesh also reveals how he got his first job in radio, the enduring impact of his Olympics theme song and the story behind his infamous Red Rocks Live performance in the driving rain.
“Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano” is also a family affair featuring Tesh’s daughter Prima and son Gib. Gib Tesh is a musician and comedian. He not only plays with Tesh’s band, he also opens the show. Prima Tesh is a ballerina and modern dancer who performs during the show.
“You’re getting a chance to hang out with me and the family and get inspired,” John Tesh said.
Actress Connie Sellecca, his wife of 30 years, is a producer who has produced all of their public television specials.
“She can’t resist commenting on my stories,” John Tesh said, adding that Sellecca will comment from a seat in the audience.
His broadcasting career covered radio and television. He worked as an investigative journalist for 12 years for the CBS TV network, followed by a 10-year run as anchor on the “Entertainment Tonight” TV program, before he left to focus on his music career.
He has composed numerous themes for sporting events including the Tour de France and the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic games.
“I love writing music for sporting events,” John Tesh said.
He talks about writing music for sporting events in his show.
“Hopefully we inspire people and encourage people,” John Tesh said. “I guess for years, I’ve always been the poster boy for ‘quit your job and follow your dream.’ ”
He quit “Entertainment Tonight” in 1996, acknowledging it was a scary move at the time.
“I wouldn’t do it again,” he said. “It was too big a risk. Looking back on it, I don’t think I would jump out of that airplane again.”
John Tesh will perform at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. Tickets cost $44 for pit, $39 for orchestra and $34 for balcony. For details visit TeshMusic.com or lpac.org or call 661-723-5950.
