Raphael Taranto, simply known as “Raff” in our community, passed away on Jan. 24.
Originally from France, he was a veteran of the local ’80s Rock scene in Los Angeles and, upon moving to the Antelope Valley, became a staple in many local Classic Rock bands and at jam nights around the valley.
When not shredding through a Marshall stack or barbecuing in his backyard, he operated the “Rock and Roll Touring Ranch,” a business that specialized in showing travelers from overseas the sights around Southern California, loaded with Rock history.
Raff was someone who was in the carousel of colorful characters that I love about local music. Always seen with his Converse sneakers, jet black hair and giant hoop earrings, it always felt like no time had passed from the last time we’d last conversed.
His personality was as loud as the music he loved. Anytime he’d enter a room, it was impossible to not acknowledge his presence.
Leading up to his celebration of life on Feb. 20, tributes from friends, family and colleagues in the music scene poured out on social media. Before the event, a few of his close friends shared their tributes to him.
“I met Raff in 2013 at the Casa Roma Roadhouse. Back then, I used to set up and tear down the equipment at Casa Roma for Neil Bullfrogg’s Thursday night’s jam. During that time, I also hosted the First Friday Jam at the American Legion in Lancaster and I would also host these mega jams and potlucks at my home Studio in Littlerock California. Raff always participated in these jams. I remember his signature guitar; a Bright Pink BC Rich Warlock. Half the time he didn’t even have it in a case. When he’d walk into a jam, he reminded me of a 1980’s rock n roll gunslinger. Throughout the years, we became very good friends along with his wife Missy Rose. They became my favorite couple. Raff will truly be missed by all and held in my heart forever.”
— Moldy Marvin, local promoter and musician.
“I was at the monthly jam at the American Legion on Ave J and 40th East. I stepped outside to get a breath of fresh air. Raff was standing there and he struck up a conversation with me. The more we talked, the more I was fascinated about him. We discovered that we lived very close to one another and from then on, we spent much time together. He came often for morning coffee, some of my favorite times with him. He would make his delicious crêpes, imagine that a French man making French crêpes for me. How lucky was I? He would have me over for his famous barbecues, We had a great many laughs in those days. When he met the woman of his dreams, he told me how much he cared for her. Soon he told me he was going to marry her someday and they did tie the knot eventually! A girlfriend and I traveled to France. Coincidentally, he and Missy were there too. We hooked up in Paris for a wild night! Days later, we also met up in the south of France too. Thanks to Raff, we saw some really great musicians there also! I watched him go through horrible medical issues. He suffered so much and fought gallantly through all of it. I will miss him always, he will always be in my heart”
— Chris Calaba, local music photographer and enthusiast
The first time you meet him, you feel like you’re with a rock star. He always made me laugh and it seemed he never had a bad thing to say about anybody. A huge loss to his wife, his friends, his family, and his fans of which we all were.”
— Neil Bullfrogg Werner, leader of the Bullfrogg Blues Band
“I remember meeting Raff when I was 12 years old. He became a mentor, best friend, and like a 2nd father to me. He had the best stage presence anyone could imagine! He always made sure we played songs exactly how they needed to be and if it was wrong, he’d stop you right then and there. He pushed me as a drummer, singer, and guitar player! He always made sure to tell me that to dream big and go for what you want in life. Push 100% and never give up and never take no for an answer. When my father, Joe Esparza, passed away, he was the first one to my house at 3am he made sure I wasn’t alone and he made sure I would always be taken care of. I love you Raff always and forever. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”
— Max Esparza, drummer in Drunk on Sunday
