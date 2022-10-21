In order to objectively write about the local music scene, emotions must be checked at the door.
On rare occasions, a human moment arrives when the personal and professional blur together. Life knocks and suddenly, a violent tornado of energy bursts through like frenetic energy of a circle pit at a massive Punk show.
Playing music locally since my late teens, I’ve prided myself in avoiding the pitfalls of cyclical drama in our community.
Largely, this happened through cultivating a tight circle of good people. For the last 10 years, I can proudly say Steve Beaver was among them. On Oct. 14, it was announced he had passed away. A larger-than-life figure in the Antelope Valley Punk and Hardcore scene, his reach extended beyond the music that, quite literally, was in his blood (due to an AVHC logo tattooed on his arm).
A guitarist and occasionally a bassist, he played in so many bands rooted in AV music history including Stand Against, the Filthy Mcnasty’s, Kupczek and Subjective Right.
Beaver was the primary source for guitar and amp repair in our Valley for years — working at the local Guitar Center and Jesse Dean Designs, and eventually operating from his garage.
A major crossroads where all walks of musical life would intersect, everyone connected through Beaver’s fingerprints found on all of our guitars, pedals and amplifiers.
Beyond our community, Beaver spent a number of years working for Rockett Drum Works, an Agua Dulce company founded by Poison drummer Rikki Rockett. Maintaining a friendship beyond business, Rockett recently took to social media to express his condolences:
“I am so sad that my good buddy and former partner in Rockett Drum Works, Steve Beaver, passed away. I am so speechless that I know it will take me quite a while to process this. This pic Ken Bass busted out. Steve ‘Beav’ is on my left. These were amazing times. I’m gonna miss this guy so much. Last I saw him was at the stadium tour in PX, AZ. 48 hours ago we joked on social media. Now he’s gone. WTH??? I am struggling to understand.”
Regardless of status, everyone who knew him was experiencing some level of shock. Working on the road with Lita Ford in Bloomington, Ill., I went numb reading a text while standing in line at Goodwill. It’s a feeling I’m still processing with my keyboard clacking away. I’m also laughing and searching for a memory that is appropriate to publish in a newspaper.
So much of Beav’s life wasn’t fit for print, a fact he would probably be very proud of. He was a man who possessed the most morbid sense of humor I knew. It made typical “gallows humor” seem like a Bob Hope routine.
Every year, as most friends wished me a happy birthday on Facebook, I received my annual death threat filled with expletives. Whenever we worked together on various shows, he would take an unsuspecting picture flipping me off while working. I can’t even begin to sanitize his countless stories of DIY Punk touring, backyard parties and fighting that comprised a wild and rough life most people wouldn’t have survived for 44 years on this Earth.
Countless hours were spent talking and sharing his knowledge about guitar repair.
Multiple times, he saved me in a pinch. Years ago, my cover band was scheduled to perform at Big Shotz Bar and Grill, just down the street from Beav’s old house. Before we played, I accidentally broke the 9V terminal in my bass. In a panic, I called Beav and he came down almost immediately. He made a quick fix, didn’t charge me and we started the show on time.
His loyalty was as much a part of him as the ability to roast anyone. Last summer, I sent Beav a typical text asking if he could work with me on upcoming gigs. He called back explaining he couldn’t do them due to various health issues he was facing (and swore me to secrecy on).
Before we hung up, he expressed how much he loved me and was appreciative for our friendship. Given Beav’s humor, I was hoping the tone would shift and he’d call me an idiot for believing him.
The last time I saw him alive, last November, his band Subjective Right opened for Agent Orange.
The house was packed with his musical family, all moshing and unified together. Life’s simple moments, routine at the time, are chunks of coal waiting to become diamonds in your memory that will remain forever.
That’s where Steve Beaver will live for me: on stage, doing what he loved, waiting to give me the bird after he left the stage.
