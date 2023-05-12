In honor of recently passed Motörhead Day (aka 8th of May), celebrate by cranking up the just-released “Enter Sandman — EP,” and by viewing the new accompanying animated video for their Grammy-nominated title track.
In case you forgot, in the early ’80s and relative to the US, the immortal Motörhead was the loudest, nastiest, speed-freaked trio from across the pond. The rock power-trio of Lemmy Kilmister (bass), “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor (drums) were a precursor to the “new wave” of British heavy metal that ignited a genre. Their propulsive hard rock, laced with observations from an outcast lifestyle, was often a swelling and crashing bombardment to audiences at live shows. Over a 40-plus-year career, Motörhead released 22 studio albums, 12 compilations and five EPs. They influenced countless bands, one of which being metal behemoth Metallica.
There’s a strong link between the two. Like when Metallica played Lemmy’s 50th birthday in 1995 under the moniker The Lemmy’s, all dressed up like the black-clad, mutton-chop-rocking man of the hour. Metallica further strengthened that bond of respect by covering Motörhead songs “Overkill,” “Damage Case,” “Stone Dead Forever,” and “Too Late Too Late” on their 1998 compilation album “Garbage Inc.” In turn, Motörhead have paid homage to some of Metallica’s classics, even winning a 2004 Grammy for their cover of “Whiplash.” However, their cover of one of the most iconic hard rock classics of all time, “Enter Sandman,” was largely overlooked until now.
Originally recorded for an ECW wrestling compilation in 1998 (which was also nominated for a Grammy), Motörhead’s “Enter Sandman” has a more official home amongst four other covers on this EP. Faithfully recreating the original song’s mood, Motörhead’s version begins by slowly building tension with chunky riffs and heavy, complimentary drums. Eventually, Lemmy’s whiskey-soaked delivery of “Something’s wrong, shut the light, heavy thoughts tonight/ And they aren’t of Snow White/ Dreams of war, dreams of liars, dreams of dragons’ fire/ and of things that will bite, yeah” sounds particularly diabolical.
The animated video — available on YouTube and produced by Mulberry Creative — twists a horrifying nocturnal journey through a child’s night terrors. The child, put to bed by a parental figure resembling Lemmy, is haunted by an evil sandman in his dreams. But don’t worry too much. Ultimately, the boy is saved by the powers of Motörhead’s iconic mascot, “Warpig.”
As the rest of the EP blares through your speakers, notice that Motörhead was also great at covering other bands. Their punk-rock spirit is forever dangerously sharp on a cover of Ramones song, “R.A.M.O.N.E.S. (2006 version)” as well as the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen.” A highlight for anyone aware of the gravitas that bands like Motörhead and Thin Lizzy have in rock music, check out “Rosalie” (Live at Montreaux, 2007). Originally written and recorded by Bob Seger, Thin Lizzy included a version as the opening track of their album “Fighting” (1975).
Motörhead’s cut begins with a brief dedication. “Who here knows Thin Lizzy?,” Lemmy asks the audience. “… His name was Phil Lynott. He was one of my heroes and he should be one of yours. This is for Phil. Live forever, (expletive).” The band then kicks into a driving mid-tempo chug in honor of classic rock.
“Enter Sandman — EP” closes with a pulverizing version of Hawkwind’s song, “Silver Machine,” that better showcases Motörhead’s heaviness.
The EP is available on all streaming platforms now, including Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and 360 Spatial Audio on Amazon. There’s also an exclusive, limited edition 7” single with etched Warpig B-side with exclusive merch and bundles, available in the official Motörhead store while stocks last.
