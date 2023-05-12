Enter Sandman — EP

In honor of recently passed Motörhead Day (aka 8th of May), celebrate by cranking up the just-released “Enter Sandman — EP,” and by viewing the new accompanying animated video for their Grammy-nominated title track.

In case you forgot, in the early ’80s and relative to the US, the immortal Motörhead was the loudest, nastiest, speed-freaked trio from across the pond. The rock power-trio of Lemmy Kilmister (bass), “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor (drums) were a precursor to the “new wave” of British heavy metal that ignited a genre. Their propulsive hard rock, laced with observations from an outcast lifestyle, was often a swelling and crashing bombardment to audiences at live shows. Over a 40-plus-year career, Motörhead released 22 studio albums, 12 compilations and five EPs. They influenced countless bands, one of which being metal behemoth Metallica.

