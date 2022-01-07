PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse is offering two new performing arts classes for youth starting this month.
“All About Theatre” is designed for youth ages nine to 11 with little or no theater experience. It will teach basic acting skills in a theatre environment and prepare students for a showcase of their talents at the end of the course. Classes will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Monday evenings, starting Jan. 24 through April 18.
“The Theatre Experience” is geared for youth ages 12-17. Participants will discover and improve performance skills through interactive lessons and games while learning acting and character techniques. The class showcase their talents at the end of the course in a production of “Law & Order Fairy Tale Unit” by Jonathan Rand. Beginners and those with theatre experience are welcome. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday evenings, starting Jan. 24 through April 25.
Registration opened on Jan 1. For more information and to register, visit www.PlayPalmdale.com
The Palmdale Playhouse is at 38334 10th St. East.
