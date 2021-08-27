The third time will hopefully be the charm for comedian Brian Regan.
He was originally scheduled to perform at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on June 7, 2020, but the show was rescheduled for Feb. 14 of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That show was also rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the June 7 and Feb. 14 performances will be honored.
Regan, a Miami native, started doing stand-up comedy in the 1980s. He made his television debut on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1991. He appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” 28 times between 1995 and 2015.
Now a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Regan is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: A performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Fallon.
Regan has two Netflix stand-up specials — “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah, that premiered in this past February. His first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers,” premiered to rave reviews in November 2017 and is also available as a vinyl album.
He also stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld are executive producers of the four-episode, original, half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.
Regan returned for his third season this past April in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, “Loudermilk,” which streams on Amazon Prime.
Regan’s critically acclaimed stand-up routines range from sarcasm to everyday observations, with an innate ability to appeal to just about everyone. He turns the most mundane situations, like going to the eye doctor to get fitted for glasses or trying to decide how many Fig Newtons to eat in one sitting, into side-splitting stand-up material.
A limited number of seats are available for his performance at the Lancaster Performing Arts Theater, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. They cost $79 for pit, $59 for orchestra and $54 for balcony.
All patrons must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status to enter and attend this show; this includes all guests two years of age and older.
The Lancaster Performing Arts Center encourages anyone who feels unwell, or is experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, to stay home.
For details visit www.lpac.org or call 661-723-5950
