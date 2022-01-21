Brooklyn band, Punch brothers, thrillingly honor Bluegrass legend, Tony Rice with their new album, “Hell on Church Street.”
Formed in 2006, they are comprised of Chris Thile (vocals, mandolin), Noam Pikelny (banjo) Gabe Witcher (fiddle), Chris Eldridge (guitar) and Paul Kowert (bass).
Familiar with success, the band’s fourth album, “All Ashore,” (2018) won a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. With Bluegrass laying their foundation, they incorporate jam elements, Country, Rock and more.
A global pandemic and personal hindrances conspired against them, but Punch Brothers acted in defiance. The new record is a re-imagining of Rice’s acclaimed solo album, “Church Street Blues.” It’s also the sound of a band rediscovering the joy of creating with each other.
Released on Jan. 14, the 11-song album opens with the title track — a longing for home ode, “Church Street Blues.” Written by the legendary Folk songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Norman Blake, its not your typical I-IV-V Blues progression. The full band amps it to a 5/4-time signature. Thile’s higher register tones, “Lord I been hangin’ out of town in that low down rain/ watchin’ good time Charlie friend is drivin’ me insane. Down on shady Charlotte Street the green lights look red/wish I was back home on the farm in my feather bed” are a great homage to the original.
Keeping that tempo, “Cattle in the Cane” is an Americana instrumental and a finger-picker’s delight. Pikelny and Eldridge show their chops and strut their chemistry by playing one of Rice’s most challenging solos in unison.
Executed with a dark feel, “Streets of London” seems too packed. No doubt steeped with underlying societal context, it is dizzying, to try and keep engaged with the story and all of the off-kilter, yet complementing instruments. It would be more accessible as an instrumental.
Found in the back half, “Last Thing on My Mind” may seem “less than” amongst the others. But a mechanical, clock-sounding rhythm doubled with buoyant strings and light atmospherics draws you in.
“One More Night” is more upbeat, fast-paced Blues, so for another change, check out, “The Gold Rush.” Violin and strings coalesce here, for a delicate, airy improv. Also, on a lively honky-tonk cut of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Any Old Time,” the group flexes strong vocal harmonies.
Past seven minutes in length, the longest track, “House Carpenter/Jerusalem Ridge,” unravels a doomed love story. The tale is of a woman leaving her new family for an older flame who traveled by sea to win her back. The stakes are raised during the finale, when a curse is added to the mix. Musically, an outro between guitar, banjo and fiddle expresses this dark shift with a highlight-worthy, fiery energy.
