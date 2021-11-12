Singer/Songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff assembles his backing band The Night Sweats for their third album, “The Future.”
Categorized as Rock, the Denver-based quartet featuring Rateliff, Joseph Pope III (bass), Mark Shusterman (keyboards) and Patrick Meese (drums) formed in 2013 and evolved to exhibit a flair for Americana that favors acoustic/slide guitars, Folky verses and funky rhythms.
The opening title track — from the LP released on Nov. 5 — is a propelling cut of soulful Folk Rock that one might expect from the group that brought you hits like, “Look it Here” (2015) and “Say it Louder,” (2018).
Delivering drawn-out syllables in a Bob Dylan-like style, Rateliff introduces bleak shades with the lyrics, “You say you thirst for vengeance and you crave for fire. On the roofs of innocence, you watch them rage and writhe and it don’t bother you.”
An attitude-packed chorus offsets the mellow, spacious rhythm. Compact horns with nimble guitar work, meanwhile, makes for a smooth finish.
Funky rhythm from Meese and Pope III are fresh sonic space experiments on “Survivor.”
This track deals with the situation where an audience elevates a narrator to messiah status but in reality, the narrator is as normal and corruptible as anyone else.
Keys and horns lead on the sullen, “learning to let go” theme of “Face Down in the Moment” and peppy “Something Ain’t Right.” Lyrics from the latter, “Part of me loves the life. Part of me loves the ride. These scenes will play out in time, it’s tangled up in all the lines that you wrote for yourself, baby,” captures “The Future’s” goal of prescribing mostly upbeat-sounding songs and positivity for the relative, negative situations posed album-wide.
“Love Me Till I’m Gone” keeps your attention with a frenetic keyboard/drum pace just behind the main Jazz and Bluesy motifs. Rateliff’s soulful inflections during this playback is steeped with Billy Joel-like trappings.
In that vein, album closer, the jubilant, “Love Don’t” is worth checking out for its sheer emotionality.
Not many Caucasian males traverse this deeply into the Soul zone of power, but it’s on the late Joe Cocker’s level. Furthermore, it’s “The Future’s” closest answer to the crowd-unifying hit “S.O.B.” (2015).
Gathering all offerings, while there’s plenty of varied styles to queue up, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats occasionally miss the mark.
Jazzy nonsense lyrical devices on “Baby I Got Your Number” take the spotlight away from precise, hypnotic, conga-sounding drums. Also, odd crooning on “Oh, I” — an already sleepy-sounding creation is puzzling.
