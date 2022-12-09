When creating original forms of art, two paths are often pursued — staying in the comfort zone and sticking to what is familiar or exploring the unknown, continuously evolving to where new ground is always being treaded upon.

As intimidating as that can be, it can ultimately provide a more satisfying journey. David Bowie, the most infamous Rock and Roll chameleon of all time, summarized it succinctly: “Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in. Go a little bit out of your depth. And when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.”

