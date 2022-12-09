When creating original forms of art, two paths are often pursued — staying in the comfort zone and sticking to what is familiar or exploring the unknown, continuously evolving to where new ground is always being treaded upon.
As intimidating as that can be, it can ultimately provide a more satisfying journey. David Bowie, the most infamous Rock and Roll chameleon of all time, summarized it succinctly: “Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in. Go a little bit out of your depth. And when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.”
Rapper and filmmaker Joe Snapped is venturing into his own uncharted sea of expression. A lifelong Antelope Valley native, he’s built a dedicated local following through performing solo on local Punk shows. Since 2013, Snapped has been releasing music as a standalone performer. His latest single, “001. Demo,” contains three songs of a somewhat lo-fi nature. All of them represent a transition in his musical career. Snapped will be going from rapping solo to becoming the ring leader of his new band, MNDST (pronounced Mindset).
The band is amalgam of players from a few of the Antelope Valley’s most active Punk and Rock bands. Drummer Malik Dugan and guitarist Dylan Rivetti (The Downsides) join forces, with Alejandro Aguilar (Captain Smooth Talk, SHIIVA) and Paul (Sleeptalk) trading off bass responsibilities. As always, his longtime DJ collaborator known simply as OZZZY has recently joined the new group.
“These songs are the demo version of what we are planning to play live.” Snapped said. “Eventually, turning into more live instrumentation and collaboration. I just felt like it would be cooler to collaborate with these talented guys.”
Brining these musicians together, all from different musical and persona backgrounds, allows for Snapped’s unique sonic vision to manifest. “All of us have that core Hip-Hop spark, plus all the other genres from being in the AV Punk scene. Bringing all of these elements together to create something different but familiar,” he said.
Creating a band has been longstanding dream for Snapped that he is finally bringing to life. “When I was in middle school, I just got a guitar” he recalled. “To this day, I still don’t know how to play it like that. I didn’t play an instrument, but I just wanted to be in a band. Not only did I want to challenge myself, but it would be a cool gig to do. Now, I’m looking back on it and thinking, ‘Damn, I’m rocking with a band now.’ It’s definitely a full-circle moment.”
These songs symbolize a sendoff into new musical territory for Snapped. For him, it’s a logical evolution in the development of his style.
“I wanted to perform live music, but bring it to life during the live shows. This ended up transitioning into a full functioning band,” he said. “Trying to get to the point where I’m not the face of it. It’s not Joesnapped And The MNDST Experience. It’s just MNDST.”
Snapped went on to praise his fellow bandmates. “Doing these rehearsals and seeing how things are sounding, there’s subtleties and nuances in the songs. Whether it’s Malik playing the drums and throwing out ideas, (or) Dylan getting crazy with the guitar and wanting to experiment — he’s a Hip-Hop head and has listened to songs I’ve never even heard of. We have OZZZY on the 1’s and 2’s. That man can also rap and want to put more of that out. He can freestyle, which is not one of my strong points.”
Joe approaches his craft from a place of humility. Rather than hogging the spotlight, he seeks to share it with his comrades.
“When you get with a group of people, you can really see their talents,” he said. “Nobody feels like they have to be in a box. It doesn’t have to be my way. One of the things that’s always inspired me is seeing bands live. Seeing a group of people as one unit. The whole band should be getting credit for all of the creativity flourishing.”
Snapped maintains his humility nature through an overall positive outlook. The song “MNDST MANTRA” from the new demo is a lyrical document of this perspective. The lyrical hook, “Life ain’t hopeless, breathe like the ocean” is about not getting caught up in negativity.
“The world is not going to stop,” he said. “We have our ups and downs. Those things are human and they exist. I’m not a perfect person; I go through my emotions. It’s a reminder to not fall into that void that’s hard to get out of. I’m listening to that reminder the most.”
