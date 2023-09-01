The faux concert is something we had to endure during COVID and, saying without a tinge of cynicism, was necessary at the time. It was a unique way of harnessing the best of our live streaming technology to bring performances to the phones, laptops and living rooms of people around the globe.
In general, I’m glad the option is available to an audience and for an artist if they so choose. However, as with the turning tide of all tech, there’s questions about this replacing or overtaking the live experience as we know it.
With the rise of VR in the last four to five years, tech companies large and small are trying to catch a rising wave of potentially windfall profits. Creating virtual experiences of a wide swath to recruit people into this new revolution. Creating concerts in this medium seems to be at the forefront.
According to CNN, a new upstart company, AmazeVR, is creating a series of VR concerts and even tours. Last year, the company collaborated with rapper Megan Thee Stallion to capture her 2022 tour. The “Enter Thee Hottieverse VR Concert Tour” is available on the Meta Quest store for $6.99, a considerably cheaper price tag than trying to actually see the Grammy award winner. Buying the $400 headset is a different story.
This trend is beginning to take off as more artists are exploring the virtual options. Rapper and songwriter T-Pain, known for his 2000s smash hits “Buy U A Drink” and “Bartender,” was recently approached to create a VR show. It took some getting accustomed to after years of playing to large audiences.
“I’m definitely used to bigger stages ” he said.
Typically, T-Pain, like most performers, uses the energy from the crowd to fuel his performance. However, he was still excited for the opportunity. A self professed nerd, T-Pain has dabbled with VR as a hobby long before this new project.
“The fans are going to be a lot closer,” he said. “You get to see different angles, you get to see a different kind of performance. AmazeVR is kind of like putting me in your living room.”
It’s not as simple as assembling a green screen and filming a song. Everything must be planned in advance to a much greater detail — much greater than the already high-intensity setups of most standard arena shows. The artists must decide on song choices, visuals, scripts, wardrobe and choreography.
Still, the labor needed to perform a strictly VR performance is less than a typical large-scale tour. Taylor Swift’s current Eras tour, projected to gross more than $2 billion, will cost $30 million for transportation and logistics alone. According to Craig Fuller, CEO of Freight Waves, “The tour is so large that Swift hires a fleet of around 90 trucks that exclusively haul equipment for the shows and cost as much as $500,000 each week.”
The level of competition and standard for the modern production is at a higher level than ever. Therefore, the demands on the production crews and logistics are higher. Most major arena or stadium productions require anywhere from 15-40 semi trucks to transport the staging, lighting, wardrobe and musical equipment. Tour crews typically range from 80-120 people, Local crews can mirror the same number. Unfortunately, this means the added cost is passed on to the audience.
Along with rising ticket prices, some are arguing virtual shows can cut down on the environmental impact. According to the UN Environment Programme, “Live concerts and tours can contribute to the climate crisis, driving up emissions through fan and artist travel, energy consumption and the mass production of merchandise.” There is a lack of data regarding the impact. However, as wild weather conditions and climate change continue to effect live events, its difficult to say how an “Eras”-esque tour will function in the next 10 years.
As someone who works and tours in live music for years, I don’t enjoy the large-scale tours anymore. The arena and stadium shows that excited me as a teenager feel distant and remote to me. Even if the show was fantastic and I hold a deep love for the music, there’s a lack of connection I feel to what is happening.
In contrast, seeing shows in intimate clubs or medium-sized theaters is more thrilling to me than ever. The connection I feel to the artistry and my own humanity is palpable. It’s felt in the air and more necessary than ever in this era of division and strife.
We must maintain the link to our collective tribal past. Concerts and music is one of the few outlets we have for this expression, lest we be lost in a virtual quagmire and forget what it feels like to feel alive.
