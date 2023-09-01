Jesse Davidson

The faux concert is something we had to endure during COVID and, saying without a tinge of cynicism, was necessary at the time. It was a unique way of harnessing the best of our live streaming technology to bring performances to the phones, laptops and living rooms of people around the globe.

In general, I’m glad the option is available to an audience and for an artist if they so choose. However, as with the turning tide of all tech, there’s questions about this replacing or overtaking the live experience as we know it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.