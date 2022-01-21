The Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association’s 2021-22 season continues, on Sunday, with Quarteto Nuevo, a four-piece ensemble that merges Western Classical, Eastern European Folk, Latin and Jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop.
The concert, rescheduled from the 2019-20 season, is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Quarteto Nuevo’s razor-sharp precision is enhanced by Jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms. They effectively meld the music of the ancient worlds with a contemporary groove that enchants audiences of all ages, according to the group’s website.
Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions, Quarteto Nuevo features Damon Zick on soprano saxophone/alto flute, Jacob Szekely on cello, Kenton Youngstrom on guitar and Felipe Fraga on hand percussion.
The ensemble’s instrumentation colors their wide-ranging repertoire, from Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Bachianas Brasileiras” and Chick Corea’s “Children’s Song No. 6” to Traditional Macedonian “Gadjarsko” and original works “Hector, Desmond and Titus,” “Rain Song” and “Dizer O Que.”
Antelope Valley Community Concerts is a local nonprofit group that has been bringing concerts to the Valley for 73 years.
The price of membership, which includes admission to the remaining four concerts of the season, is $70 for adults and $20 for youth ages 18 and younger.
Single adult tickets cost $33, youth $15 and student rush (one hour prior to the concert) costs $10.
Memberships and single-concert tickets may be purchased at Lancaster Performing Arts Center Box Office, 750 Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 661-723-5950.
Memberships may also be purchased by mailing an application and check to Antelope Valley Community Concerts. For details, visit www.avcommunityconcerts.org
