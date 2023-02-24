Punk rock legends T.S.O.L., Shiiva and The Downsides will perform a free concert on Saturday as part of MOAH:CEDAR’s “Days of Punk” multi-media solo exhibition by Los Angeles-based photographer and director Michael Grecco.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Cedar Hall, 44857 Cedar Ave. Admission is free. No ticket is necessary.
“Days of Punk” is presented in partnership with the Lisbon, Portugal-based production firm Terra Esplendida. It runs through March 19 and marks the first time the “Days of Punk” museum exhibition will be on the West Coast of the United States.
The show originally premiered with a special public installation at the international photography fair Photo London in 2021 and is touring in the US and Europe.
The photographs featured in the exhibition date back to the late ’70s through the early ’90s, when Grecco documented the nightclub and concert scenes in New York and Boston as Punk roared into the US.
He was working as an Associated Press photographer, lensman for legendary rock station WBCN-FM, and was a self-described “club kid” who had a unique opportunity to embed himself in this revolutionary scene as both a chronicler and a participant. Grecco captured for posterity a riotously outspoken time in pop culture history, with all its raw energy and outrageous antics.
Grecco’s photographs of artists including Ramones, Adam Ant, B-52s, Billy Idol, Bow Bow Wow, The Clash, Dead Kennedys, Devo, Human League, Human Sexual Response, Aimee Mann, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Talking Heads and Wendy O. Williams (Plasmatics) are on display at MOAH:CEDAR.
In addition to the photographs, visitors to the exhibit will experience soundscapes specially created for “Days of Punk” in collaboration with Roger Miller and Peter Prescott of the band Mission of Burma. The video component was put together in collaboration with Jeremy Troy and includes archival footage that Grecco himself shot during the Punk era.
Additionally, posters, magazines and other memorabilia from back in the day — all from Grecco’s personal collection — will be displayed. These include concert posters created by Dini Lamott, a photographer, artist and member of the Punk Rock band Human Sexual Response, who are featured in the book and the MOAH:CEDAR exhibition.
The museum is also making special wallpaper collaging magazine covers and Lamott’s images to hang in the bathrooms and back hallway to hearken people back to dates in Rock clubs with Punk posters and flyers plastering the walls.
From 5 to 8 p.m., on March 19, the closing day for “Days of Punk,” the MOAH:CEDAR Zine Workshop will focus on creating Punk-centric zines.
Grecco will be on site signing books.
His Punk photographs were dormant in his flat files for decades until his archivist suggested revisiting this previously unseen body of work five years ago.
After they did a deep dive into the past, their efforts led to Grecco’s most recent book, the best-selling “Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face,” 1978–1991 (Abrams Books, 2020), which introduced these images to the public for the first time.
In addition to the 162 photographs, the book features a foreword by Fred Schneider of the B-52s, an essay by veteran rock journalist Jim Sullivan and Grecco’s personal anecdotes from his times hanging out with the musicians he was shooting.
The images then became available as limited edition prints on Ilford Gold Fibre Gloss paper to collectors for the first time. Plans soon got underway for the inaugural public show at Photo London, and the now touring gallery and museum exhibition “Days of Punk.”
Grecco’s exhibit can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. MOAH:CEDAR is closed on Monday.
