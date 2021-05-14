FROM A PRESS RELEASE
LOS ANGELES — When punk rock erupted in Washington, D.C., it was a mighty convergence of powerful music, friendships and clear minds.
“Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement,” the first film to explore the challenges that this subculture faced when it took root in the nation’s Capital in the late 1970s.
“Punk the Capital” situates D.C. punk within the larger narratives of Rock n’ Roll, working as a multi-layered story for fans and non-fans of Punk Rock. Featuring musicians such as Bad Brains, Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye and Jello Biafra, this film dives deep into the ideas and sounds from this transformative music scene, which continues to be influential culturally and politically around the world.
Created by James June Schneider (co-director, editor), Paul Bishow (co-director) and Sam Lavine (associate producer, co-editor), “Punk the Capital” has been on the road since its World Premiere weekend in Washington D.C. held simultaneously at the American Film Institute and the Hirshhorn Museum (Sound Scene festival).
The filmmakers took the film around the country and Europe to festivals, cinematheques, cinemas, galleries and community spaces. It has been selected for festivals including In-Edit (Barcelona and Brazil) BAFICI, Leeds International Film Festival and Sound Unseen.
Each screening has been an event, with at least one of the filmmakers present and for the majority of dates, there has been a special guest (Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, Cynthia Connolly, HR of Bad Brains and many others). The goal of the team was to reach 100 consecutive in-person events. They made it to 50 before the pandemic began.
The film was featured at Cinelounge Drive-In Hollywood on Thursday, but there’s still a chance to catch it today at the Cinelounge, located at 6464 Sunset Blvd., in Hollywood. Visit arenascreen.com for more information.
