Jesse Davidson

When left unchecked, life can feel like speeding along a crowded highway with an exact amount of time to arrive at the destination.

It’s nice when unintentional Burma-Shave signs appear alongside the road — those little signposts that force us to acknowledge and slow down in order to read the message. On Nov. 6, one such sign arrived on my road. As a challenge proclamation to myself, I ran a 10K in Ventura, Calif.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.