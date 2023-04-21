Celebrate the Neenach Poetry Festival on Saturday with more than 50 features poets.
The festival schedule is outlined below and the event will offer meals by Big Mama available for purchase, a free program book for all attendees, massage service in CJ’s Feed and Grain and commemorative T-shirts for sale.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, tables and blankets.
Indoor and outdoor restrooms are available to the public. Admission is free, but a $1 parking donation is requested.
To get to the event location, take Highway 5 or 14 to Highway 138, Neenach exit.
The event is at 28101 West Ave. C-6.
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Spectrum Poets hosted by G.T. Foster featuring Petrouchka Alexieva, Jackie Chou, Chris Cressey, Gia Civerolo, Aaron Hernandez, Joseph Nicks, Bill Ratner, Mel Sheer
12-1 p.m.: LA Poetry Society hosted by Jessica Wilson Cardenas featuring Juan Cardenas, Chino Contreras, Lynda V E Crawford, Nikki Corina Dela Rosa, Matthew Cuban Hernandez, Rosalilia M Mendoza, Mauricio Moreno, Jayson Pida
1-2 p.m.: The Poemsmiths of the High Desert hosted by Lorelei Kay featuring Anita I. Holmes, Debbie Joy, Aylin Rochester, Mary Langer Thompson, Robert Young
2-3 p.m.: Four Feathers Press Poets hosted by Don Kingfisher Campbell featuring Petrouchka Alexieva, Anna Broome, Marvinlouis Dorsey, Patrick Thomas Jeffries, Radomir Vojtech Luza
3-4 p.m.: Solo Poets Lynne Bronstein, Lynda V.E. Crawford, Brian Dunlap, Mark Fisher, Ruth Nolan
4-5 p.m.: Cobalt Poets hosted by Rick Lupert featuring Lisbeth Coiman, Brendan Constantine, Linda Ravenswood, Dig Wayne
5-6 p.m.: Canyon Poets hosted by Katerina Canyon featuring Eileen Carole, James Coats, James Evert Jones, quaternion, Ken Scott
6-7 p.m.: For the Love of Words Poets hosted by Raundi Kai Moore Kondo featuring George Hammonso, Daniel McGinn, Lori McGinn
7-8 p.m.: The Inner Four Poets hosted by Marvinlouis Dorsey featuring the Poet Laureate of the Neenach Poetry Festival CaLokie and Kingfisher
8-9 p.m.: ZZYZX Poets hosted by Kimberly Cobian featuring Alessander, Roberto Blanco, Sparrow Dena, Jennifer Palmer Lacy AKA lalo kikiriki, Armando Ortiz, Chris “Cakeshop” Penalber
