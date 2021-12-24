Musicians Robert Plant and Alison Krauss rekindle their partnership on their new, inspired album, “Raise The Roof.”
Released on Nov. 19, these 12 tracks of eclectic Roots music picks up where their first, multi-Grammy winning collaboration, “Raising Sand” (2007) left off.
Plant (Rock band Led Zeppelin’s vocalist/celebrated solo artist), along with award-winning Krauss (Alison Krauss and Union Station), share their love of Roots music — a descriptive style that incorporates American styles like Blues, Country, Folk, R&B and Rock.
Produced by industry legend T Bone Burnett, the singers are backed by some of the most accomplished musicians in the country, like Jay Bellerose (drums), Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo (guitars), Marc Ribot (guitars, banjo, dobro), Stuart Duncan (banjo, cello, fiddle, mandolin) and not to mention, Tennessee-based session workers Bill Frisell (guitars), Buddy Miller (electric mandolin, guitar) and the Time Jumper’s Dennis Crouch (bass guitar). Like its predecessor, “Raise The Roof” is a free-flowing love letter to classic American sounds, dominated by covers.
Beginning with Arizona Indie Rock band Calexico’s “Quattro (World Drifts In),” the pair duet with Plant taking the lead over a mid- to slow-tempo arrangement.
He paints a somber tapestry that recalls North American history with lyrics: “Sacrificed for the sake of trade/the soul is bent...” and “No choice but to run to the mountains/where no poppies grow.”
Polyrhythmic beats, instrumental hooks and slide guitar from the original work is present, played here by Miller.
Thanks to the experienced vocalists’ familiarity with each other, the album is a good example of cohesion. Album-wide, they interchange lead/support vocals, making room for both to have shining moments.
Krauss’s take on The Everly Brothers’ original, “The Price of Love,” as well as Scottish Folk musician Bert Jansch’s “It Don’t Bother Me,” are just two instances of her evocative emotional ability and strength as lead.
Other various, unique points of interest include Marc Ribot’s banjo/dobro work cutting a melancholy tone when Krauss sings “Last Kind Words Blues,” by Blues singer/guitarist Geeshie Wiley. Her longing tones on “Going Where The Lonely Go,” by Merle Haggard, is among the best of any Country genre heartstring pullers. Also, aspects of Reggae and Rock guitar flicker on mostly poppy and Plant-led, “Searching For My Love.”
Finally, “High and Lonesome” marks the LP’s lone original track with a solo performance by Plant, who shared writing credits with Burnett. Musically, flavors for every style abound. Guitar and fiddle strings trade off throughout, while maracas tinged with a Native American flair, hand claps and thumping drums keep you engaged.
