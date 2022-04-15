The Vieness Piano Duo will close out the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association’s 2021-22 season with a performance at 2 p.m., April 24, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
The Los Angeles-based husband and wife duo of Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell has enthralled audiences in its performances of a wide range of repertoire.
Together, they have performed over 40 recitals, including with the South Coast Symphony, Vicente Chamber Orchestra recital series, InConcert Series Colorado, the Trinity Concert Series New York and Le Salon de Musiques, L’ermitage Foundation, according to their website.
A tour of California brought the duo to the stage of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Beverly Hills Steinway Gallery and Richard Nixon Library.
Tickets cost $33, $29.70 for military and seniors 62 and older and $15 for youth 17 and younger.
Tickets may be purchased at Lancaster Performing Arts Center Box Office, 750 Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 661-723-5950.
For details, visit www.avcommunityconcerts.org
