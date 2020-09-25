The road to success in life is not a straight line. Flexibility is key.
In an environment where anything can happen, sometimes the best option is live like water — flowing where you can to create new pathways when old streams dry up.
Kevin Avery is a great local example of that. Originating from the Antelope Valley, he is a professional musician who has recently jumped into acting via commercial work. I had the opportunity to sit down and talk with him recently.
Jesse Davidson: Tell me about your local beginnings, touring and acting in a Popeye’s Commercial.
Kevin Avery: I was born and raised in Palmdale, California — just a desert kid looking for things to do. Growing up, I sort of found music and started playing guitar and drums. I started my own band and played with whoever wanted to do music with me at the time, just trying to get active in the community and build the scene. It started to become more of a serious thing and I started to pursue music professionally. In 2017, I moved to Los Angeles and was auditioning for many bands. I joined the band Retox, which was my first professional touring experience. Through that, it opened some more doors for me. One thing that happened is that I was asked to drum tech for Dave Lombardo of Slayer. That was an incredible experience. We did a North American tour with Dead Cross — the whole country. It was a really eye opening experience to work with musicians on that level. In Baltimore on tour, one of my band mates who is friends with John Waters (director of “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry-Baby”), we got invited to his house for lunch. I couldn’t believe that invitation. I was so star struck being in the presence of a pop culture icon and how genuinely warm and nice he is. It was such an intense experience. I thought, “Maybe I should pursue acting or take my passion for film more seriously.”
Fast forward to now, My friend that knows me through music recommended me to a producer for this Popeye’s chicken commercial. I thought, “This is a long shot. One of the many things you go for and hope you get a call back.” Due to COVID, there was zero human interaction. They sent me the chicken to my doorstep. When I received it, I got a call from the producer and they walked me through how to film myself. Basically, I shot with my phone. They sort of gave me carte blanche to create my own concept and script. About a week later, they said “your video is going to be used.” Out of hundreds of videos, mine was chosen along with a couple others. Once again, being new to this, I didn’t have expectations of this being played on a massive platform. They sent me a contract and I signed it. The next day, my phone starts blowing up around 7 p.m. and it’s being played everywhere during the NBA playoffs. It’s still being played on Monday Night Football, ESPN, the Food Network and Comedy Central.
JD: Wow, that’s crazy. Your personality is definitely in it.
KA: Yeah, that’s it. I didn’t really put on a character or anything. That’s my genuine reaction to fried chicken.
JD: (laughs)
KA: I genuinely have a love for fried chicken. That’s why I feel so lucky with this.
JD: Can you articulate what this opportunity feels like to be apart of?
KA: It’s the same feeling I get when I step on stage. As a musician, you work hard on training and building your skill sets. Most of the time, there is no pay, but you’re doing it for the love of it. Also, the huge motivating factor of playing the show. That adrenaline rush is so important. It has become a part of me. With no live music, I was seeking some sort of rush. This has that same feeling, but it’s constant. It’s amazing and I love it (laughs).
JD: Can you describe your mindset that has kept you going?
KA: I would say identifying the thing you love and your motivations. The moment I identified that passion, I decided to do everything I could to hone my craft with music. Everything about it is so powerful to me. Don’t get distracted by immediate things outside of your passion. Stay focused on that, keep your head down and work hard on it. One day, you arrive at this place and think, “Wow, my passion and dedication took me somewhere.”
