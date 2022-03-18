Antelope Valley College Theatre Arts Department’s spring Theatre for Young Audiences production of “Patchwork,” by Carol Lauck, will be presented at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, in the AVC Performing Arts Theatre. All seats are reserved.
An ensemble of old-fashioned fables and contemporary foibles, “Patchwork” is stitched together. Promising at the start to “wiggle your giggle and tickle your noodle,” the actors play multiple roles in a number of scenes. Each of which is introduced by a patch ready to be sewn, with the completed quilt presented at the conclusion.
As part of the AVC Theatre Arts Department’s Theatre for Young Audiences, this production will tour Antelope Valley area elementary schools from late March through May. These public performances include a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast and a packet of activity sheets to take home.
“Patchwork” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. For more information, visit www.concordtheatricals.com
Adult tickets cost $8 each. Up to five children age 12 and younger may attend for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.avc.edu or at the AVC Performing Arts Theatre Box Office one hour prior to performance. For group sales, contact Jonet Leighton at 661-722-6300, Ext. 6393, or jleighton@avc.edu
For details on AV College COVID-19 protocols, visit tickets.avc.edu
