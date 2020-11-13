In the comfort of his home office, bassist John B. Williams and I continued to discuss his journey through life and music.
After leaving the Horace Silver Quintet in the late ’60s, he decided to strike out on his own. Through befriending legendary session bassist Bob Cranshaw, Williams would receive the phone call of a lifetime — an opportunity to audition for the “Tonight Show.”
“Bob told me, ‘They’ll let you play the show for a week on my recommendation,’” Williams said. “‘Play what you can play. Whatever you can’t play, play something of yours that looks like the chart. Just don’t stop playing. Keep going.’ I followed that advice. Between the rehearsal and the time we taped the show, there was time for me to practice the stuff that I missed. Doc Severinsen was real cool and he said, ‘Don’t pay any attention to what’s written on there. I don’t care what you play, I want the band to swing.’”
Williams held down the bass chair on “The Tonight Show” for seven years from 1969-1976.
“On the weekends, Doc would do these gigs with a smaller band,” he said. “We would go around and play these gigs at state fairs and things like that. I wasn’t crazy about the work we did on the weekend. We played a lot of the Midwest and people would come up to me and ask, ‘How did you get this job?’ Just based on how I looked. That’s when I really had an encounter with racism. I hadn’t dealt with that since I was stationed in North Carolina. So, I would think of all kinds of things to say when people asked me that question. I would say with a straight face, ‘No one else wanted it’ (laughs).”
A young musician in this position could easily fall into the trappings of money and success. Instead, Williams decided to hit the books. He enrolled in the International College to study music history. Eventually, tension began to grow within the group.
“Most of the guys in the band were (imitates the sound of snorting and inhaling),” he said. “I couldn’t because I was in the books. The word started going around the band and to the road manager, ‘Why is he so stand-offish and anti-social?’ I wasn’t. I was studying. That started this thing of, ‘He’s an individual, keep an eye on him.’ ”
Wanting to return to his Jazz roots, Williams formed an original group in 1975 called Expectations, which began to gig regularly in Los Angeles. The positive reception and reviews bade well for the new group. However, it further inflamed the existing tension.
“That didn’t go over well with the road manager,” he said. “He’d take clips of our reviews and show them to Doc. He’d say, ‘This is what your bass player is doing. I’d watch him, he’s probably going to be leaving.’ One day, I was doing another weekend gig with Doc some place. I was in the books and wasn’t smiling. My approach was play the music well, make it swing and do your work. When you’re done, go back to studying. Doc comes back into the dressing room and he says, ‘What is it with you? How come you aren’t smiling? You don’t like what you’re doing? If you want to keep this job, you’re going to have to start smiling and act like you really want it.’ He said this in front of the whole band while we were getting ready. I couldn’t hold it and just said, ‘F you’ and that was it, you’re fired. I got dressed and we went on. When I went back into NBC Monday morning, I was given a pink slip and a two-week notice. All the word got back to New York. I started getting phone calls from Ron Carter and Bob Cranshaw and other friends. They said, ‘You’re a hero.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Nobody has ever stood up to this guy. Nobody has ever told this guy to K.M.A.’
Even though this moment is not what Williams wanted to be known for, it did not define his career. He would go on to develop a lengthy discography, become a member of Arsenio Hall’s talk show band “The Posse” and play with Jazz singer Nancy Wilson from 1976 until her passing in 2018.
Williams, an AV resident, has regularly spoken at Lee Matalon’s Jazz Clinics at Antelope Valley College — helping ensure that future generations will bear musical fruit from the seeds of his experiences, both musically and earthly. A true sign of a great teacher, his closing remarks best summarize his humility.
“We stand on the shoulders of our forefathers,” Williams said. “My whole job in life is to make my shoulders strong for the next ones.”
