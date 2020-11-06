By JESSE DAVIDSON
Special to the Valley Press
Twenty minutes into our conversation, John B. Williams continued painting a portrait from another era. It was clear he was destined to be a musician.
After leaving Harlem and joining the Marines, he sought to play Jazz gigs on the military base. He was unable to join the bands due to an overabundance of drummers. However, there was a shortage of bass players.
As fate would have it, he found a $100 bass hanging in a pawn shop window. Williams paid it off and began chipping away at his craft. He spent his leave and off duty time either taking bass lessons, practicing or gigging at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
“I didn’t have a lot of technique, but I could play a groove,” he said. “I could swing. That’s the main ingredient for being a rhythm section musician.”
When he returned to New York, Williams was introduced to Ron Carter (Miles Davis quintet) and he was taken on as a student.
“And that’s where it began.” Williams said with authority.
The rise
“I studied with Ron Carter for two-and-a-half years until I auditioned for Horace Silver’s quintet,” he said. “And I didn’t get it at first, Reggie Johnson did. He was another young bass player that had much more experience. I went home kinda sad and later on that evening, the phone rang. It was Horace offering to hire me. He found out Reggie had already committed to playing for Max Roach. Horace said, ‘Reggie wanted to work with both of us but I’m not going to let that happen.’ Cats had that professional jealousy. ‘You’re not going to work for me and Max Roach. Ohhh no.’ So I went out on the road 1967 and became a professional bass player making $125 a week. That was before food and hotel.”
On YouTube, Williams pulled up a 1968 Horace Silver concert in Stockholm.
“That’s yours truly with the $100 Kay bass from the pawn shop,” he said. “I was a kid.” This was a truly wild and enlightening moment. Watching Williams as a 26-year-old on screen and sitting next to him, now, providing the greatest commentary ever.
“This is where I really got my education,” Williams said. “In every way. That tour was the first time I ever got drunk and I threw up in the cab (laughs). Horace ... look at the sweat dripping off of him. The keys were always wet. When I would go to his room to get paid, you could smell sweat, but it wasn’t funk. He was a vegetarian and when you eat meat, you have a different kind of a funk.”
The killer commentary continued.
“We used to like to take songs out to space,” he said. “Horace told us, ‘I don’t mind if you guys want to stretch out. Take me with you. Don’t just leave me out there.’ In other words, play something that I can get in there with you because you want to stretch out and play cosmic (chuckles). Billy Cobham (Horace’s drummer) and I used to have a saying, ‘Someone has to mind the store. Somebody has to watch the cash register.’ If I stayed on the root, then everybody can do other things and it makes sense. There has to be a root.”
Sure enough, the band hits a ferocious wail and takes off. It’s the equivalent of Bruce Lee assaulting you with a volley of kicks and punches. There stands John B. controlling the eye of the hurricane, making sure the kicks and punches have muscle.
“We just stretched it out,” he said with a hearty laugh.
It’s genuine amazement without attitude. The performance was still alive, not lost to the sands of time. There really is meaning to the phrase “capturing a performance.” It’s the implied action of trapping something living in a container. Instead of creatures in a jar, it’s music on vinyl or film. You aren’t just watching the band, we’re actually there. The screen is just a formality.
Alas, all good things must come to an end.
“When I left, Horace told us, ‘My payroll for the band is $1,000 — $250 each,’” Williams said. “He told us this later. Horace started us off at $125 and got raises in $25 increments up to $250. When we got there and expected to go higher, Horace said, ‘That was it. Ain’t no more money. If you need more money, you go and I’ll get another young group.’ I said, ‘OK. I can’t do this.’ While playing with Horace, I had a day job at a record store called the Record Hunter in Manhattan. I couldn’t live on $250 week. Food, hotel and taxes came out of that. After two-and-a-half years, Billy and I both left. I took my chances to see what I could do around New York.”
