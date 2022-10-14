PALMDALE — Palmdale resident and horror author Andrew Adams’ debut short story collection, “Symposium of the Reaper,” is available now in paperback and e-Book through Amazon.

“Symposium of the Reaper,” traverses graveyards, comedy clubs and art classes and features 13 short stories sequenced to resemble the experience of listening to an album.

