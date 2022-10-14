PALMDALE — Palmdale resident and horror author Andrew Adams’ debut short story collection, “Symposium of the Reaper,” is available now in paperback and e-Book through Amazon.
“Symposium of the Reaper,” traverses graveyards, comedy clubs and art classes and features 13 short stories sequenced to resemble the experience of listening to an album.
The collection was inspired by the variety of “Tales From the Crypt” and the anarchic spirit of the “Evil Dead” franchise. “Symposium of the Reaper,” is intended to appeal to readers who grew up reading “Goosebumps” books.
Andrew Adams is a horror fanatic who became fascinated with the genre through film. He’s also a Heavy Metal music enthusiast and film fanatic.
“My creative process begins with being a life-long horror fan,” he said. “When I think of what to write, it usually starts with something I would like to read or watch, something I haven’t seen before. I also began as a filmmaker and that has definitely bled into my writing; most of my books and stories have a visual element in my mind and I would love to film some of them one day.”
