Palmdale filmmaker, writer and actor Danny Cano is looking forward to the release of his first feature film, “The Fall,” on a streaming platform, sometime next year.
He filmed numerous scenes in Palmdale. Cano, his actors and crew started filming “The Fall” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They ran out of their budget several times.
“When we started filming it, I was 23 years old,” Cano, who is now 25, said. “I had kind of made this promise to myself that by 23, by 24, I have to make my first film. Even though it was kind of right when everything was about to be shut down, I just felt it in my heart I have to do this thing; I have to do this impossible thing.”
Costs associated with health restrictions due to the pandemic cut into the film’s budget. Cano opened more credit card accounts to cover filming costs such as props and locations.
The total budget for the film was $25,000.
“Thankfully, now I’ve been able to slowly work them off,” he said. “Whatever needed to be done, I had to figure out a crazy way to do it.”
“The Fall” is a neo-noir romance that follows MMA fighter Dewey Dominguez (played be Cano) when he is told by the local mob to lose an upcoming pay-per-view match against Freddie Esposito (Kyle Thomas Schmidt), the nephew of the mob boss.
Dominguez has to decide whether he wants to give the fight his all and face the consequences.
He is set to lose the fight, as in his heart, he dreams of being a painter. He fights only to pay the bills. It all changes with a chance meeting with Jennifer Reyes (Lucille Gutierrez) a nurse who befriends Dominguez.
“What this film is meant to represent is, it’s meant to be a voice for those that feel like people just kind of brush them off or left them aside,” Cano said. “It’s a film about being yourself. It’s a film about finding who you are inside even if others may not see that.”
Once he finished “The Fall,” Cano set out to find an audience for it.
He bought books on film festival submissions. He submitted “The Fall” for consideration to the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals and to South by Southwest.
He worked with other young filmmakers in film school and in the Antelope Valley.
About two years ago, Cano starred and associate produced Palmdale filmmaker Victor Aguilar’s short film “It Happened One Day in East LA.” Aguilar is also a producer on “The Fall.”
Cano played Ben, a teenage photographer in civil rights-era Los Angeles, who is reluctant to join the social justice movement, until a magic camera reveals to him images of the future.
“I saw his process of making a short film,” Cano said. “We eventually ended up selling it and now it’s on Amazon.com, on Amazon Prime, to watch. I just saw his process and I thought ‘Wow, if someone from Palmdale could make a short film maybe I could potentially try to do a feature.’ ”
Aguilar inspired Cano to be his own filmmaker.
“It’s scary, it’s a bit nerve-racking,” he said. “I just felt so inspired seeing someone from the area do it. I just thought that ‘Wow, maybe this is actually possible.’ ”
Cano looks to his cinematic heroes in writer-directors Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith for inspiration.
“They got a camera, they got a bunch of actors and they just made their first films,” he said. “I thought, ‘You know what? If they can do it why can’t I?’ ”
Cano moved to Palmdale with his family, from Los Angeles, after he graduated from high school. He attended Antelope Valley College and Santa Monica College.
“I kind of utilized the education that I learned from both schools into this,” he said.
He is continuing his education in film at California State University, Northridge.
“Follow your dreams even if it seems like it’s unachievable,” Cano said.
