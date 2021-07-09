PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host a free Coffee & Coloring for Home adult program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Participants are encouraged to stop by the Library to pick up a Coffee & Coloring goody bag to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited and the goody bags are for adults only.
“Summer’s here and we’ve got just what you need for some creative fun,” Library Associate Monica Villegas said. “Join us for a grab-and-go Coffee & Coloring bag to enjoy at home and create your own masterpiece.”
The Library’s Coffee & Coloring program occurs the second Tuesday of every month.
The Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call the Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267- 5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
