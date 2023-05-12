PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host Game Night from 6 to 8 p.m. May 12.
The community is invited to play board games, browse the collection, read, or sing karaoke in the fireplace area. A special game of Lotería will be offered in the activity room. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the Library in this unique way that encourages family activities in a learning environment. Regular Library services will not be available during the event.
