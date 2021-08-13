PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host a Pajama Party Story time in the Park from 7-7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
Children are encouraged to come in their pajamas with an adult guardian and bring their favorite stuffed animal friend for a time of singing and stories in both English and Spanish, as well as a free take-home craft bag while supplies last.
Bring a blanket or beach towel to sit on. For COVID-19 safety protocols, children must stay with their own families during story time and be socially distanced from other groups.
Early arrival is encouraged to get a good spot.
“What better way is there for families with young children to end the summer season than with an evening story time pajama party in the park?” Library Associate Fawn Kemble said.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
