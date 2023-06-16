"Outlander” stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are grateful for the gift of time. The show returns for its seventh season Friday with an eighth season on the horizon that will be its last.
Balfe says there was a time when the powers that be considered wrapping up the epic in a truncated seventh season.
“There was a conversation where it might have wrapped up in two episodes in season seven, and that just didn’t feel like the right way to do things,” she said. Instead, there are 16 episodes in season seven and season eight will have 10.
Balfe and Heughan star as Claire and Jamie Fraser, who meet in season one after Claire, a British nurse, encounters a set of magic stones while visiting Scotland that transport her from the post-World War II era to the 1800s when Scotland and England are at war. Claire begrudgingly marries Jamie, a Highland warrior and the two fall in love, embarking on an epic romance with Claire choosing to live in the past to be with the man she loves.
In these new episodes, Claire and Jamie are navigating life during the American Revolution. Their adult daughter Breanna and her husband Roger MacKenzie, (played by Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin) are expecting their second baby.
