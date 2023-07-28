It’s all about family and friendships as the Antelope Valley College Theatre Arts Department will present the 26th Original One-Act Play Festival from July 28 to 30 in the AVC Black Box Theatre.
“All of the plays we have explore the relationships, the dynamics of family and friendships,” adjunct professor and director Carla Corona said.
This year’s festival will feature six plays — “The Dog’s Two Scents” by Peter Dakutis, “Lucid Lucy” by Chloe Marie Estrella, “‘Friends’ Suck” by Vanessa Garcia, “Waiting for Gal Gadot” by Anthony Moore, “Family Stands for Comfort” by Sarah De Luna Stallworth and “Only For’s” by Eugenie Trow — that will have their world premiere.
Of the six plays, five were written by students, alumni or retired faculty. Three of the playwrights enrolled in the theater class.
Corona directs “Lucid Lucy” and “Family Stands for Comfort.” She also serves as an adviser for student director Melissa Marie Martin who is directing “Waiting for Gal Gadot.” Adjunct instructor Jane Macfie is directing “The Dog’s Two Scents,” “‘Friends’ Suck” and “Only For’s.”
“Lucid Lucy” features Peyton, an anxious young girl played by Harmony Perry who is attending her first day of middle school.
“She has her angel and her devil on her shoulder,” Corona said. “She doesn’t have any friends. The cool girls are kind of mean to her, so she’s taking advice from these two things. It’s also trying to explore the relationship between that good and evil, but it’s a flip.”
In this case, Lucifer, the devil (played by Blake Johnson), wants to be good and the angel Bobby Bennett teases him to be bad.
Harmony, who is in middle school herself, said her main goal in life is to be an actor.
“Acting’s my passion, and people always say to do the job that you love, so I’m going to do that,” she said.
Bennett is an AV College student.
“I definitely wanted to audition for everything and see where I could fit for the director,” Bennett said. “Especially since I really want this to be a learning experience.”
He added that “Lucid Lucy” stood out to him because it allowed him to explore a different character.
“I play a lot of joyous roles, but never a kind of chiller-like business,” he said. “It’s more changing the way I do things; it’s a different role and it’s definitely diversifying my range.”
Johnson is an adjunct faculty member who teaches sociology at the college.
“I’ve been acting my entire life,” he said. “I don’t want to get too stale. I just decided instead of just working all the time and going to school I wanted to do something fun.”
Anthony Moore, who teaches drama at Quartz Hill High School, wrote “Waiting for Gal Godot.”
“I came up with the title after doing an absurdist unit for my students,” he said.
Moore was inspired by “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot and playwright Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Gadot,” which focuses on the conversations of two men who are waiting for the arrival of a mysterious Gadot.
“When I wrote the play, I took it back to moments that I had with my friends in particular, at a point in time in the mid-2000s before Cinemark had reserved seats. We would wait for these midnight superhero movies. We’d get there at like 2 p.m. and then wait until midnight. We’d just sit there and talk.”
Student director Melissa Marie Martin has known Moore for about 15 years.
“It’s a play he’s kind of talked about, the conception of, forever,” she said. “He’s a good writer; I’m so excited to direct stuff he wrote.”
Martin has directed one-act plays previously.
“I love the one-acts,” she said. “It’s such a great opportunity to be involved in a world premiere.”
The 26th Original One-Act Play Festival will be presented at 8 p.m. July 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. July 30, in the AV College Black Box Theatre, 3041 West Ave. K.
