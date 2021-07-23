It’s 9:19 a.m. and John Coltrane is playing through my portable Bluetooth speaker.
The sun clocked in for the morning shift about two hours ago, casting itself over the countryside just outside of Pittsburgh. The view from my room is decidedly scenic today. It’s a rolling view of trees strapped to the hillside with I-76 dusted in the bottom right corner — almost an afterthought in the portrait.
Nothing makes human beings feel more important than having places to go and people to see. It’s a valiant effort and the only hindrance in the beauty is a generic two-story office across the street from the hotel — a non-descript building someone would construct in a movie to prevent any lawsuits.
Over the past month, my time of moving and staring is adding up. Sometimes, it’s out of a little round portal 30,000 feet in the air, looking over the Midwest. Others, it’s from the wide view of the van windshield, twisting and turning through the forests of Maryland. Or maybe it’s through the lens of my tired mind dragging the sleep-deprived body along for the ride.
This time around, I’m in the role of roadie instead of musician. Although “teching” would the proper term these days. Roadie, at times, can be in the pejorative, depending on who uses it and why.
It may be a used cliché, but it’s true. Moving through America on the traveling circus of Rock n’ Roll, you absorb our country through a unique lens, if you have an open perspective and the right eyes and ears.
If only for a moment, it’s much better than learning about an area from a talking head on a screen. As Henry Rollins, a man quoted often in this column, once said, “In order to know, you’ve got to go.”
It’s all there ... a glimpse into the kaleidoscope of human experience, the complex and the mundane, the simple life and the downtrodden.
Looking at boarded-up windows on Main Street with decent people driving the nails, it all blends together. I listen to wholesome conversation and laughter generated by pensioners at the local diner. There’s an old lush in a costume, parading around the hotel bar. This time, the face is longer and the pants stretch in the waistband. Every fiber in their body is crying out for what was, instead of what is.
I’m meeting people who are just emerging into their 20s. They are fresh faced and vibrant young people working their first big concert or waiting tables.
Floating around from place to place, there’s no time to gather dust. It’s like being a fly on the wall. It’s not just a clever metaphor; it’s true. You’re an objective party designed to absorb snippets of your environment. Land on the buffet, sample it, leave before someone swats you away. It’s all apart of the big mosaic. The tiles, both gleaming and cracked, are all mixed together. Somehow, it all creates a complete picture.
As with all travel, the goal is for these new experiences to enhance your perspective and to view home under a new light. Ideally, you’re feeling more protective of it and inspired to do better.
Call me naive, call me sentimental, but when we can truly appreciate what we have and members of our High Desert community beyond our social circle, we’ll be alright.
Loving thy neighbor whether we read the big book or not, takes understanding, effort, civility and empathy. These are all skills I try to develop on a regular basis.
It’s 12:45 p.m. now, just outside Cleveland. The show is long done. The circus is packed up and ready to dazzle and entertain the next batch of faces a few hours away. The ringing in my ears no worse than usual.
Laying across my bed, I stare out a new window. The wildness has been replaced by a large parking lot with industrial lighting. Shades of the traffic signal below are reflected in my window. A sliver of night sky lives on top, devoid of stars. I see the small blip of an airliner crawling across the darkness. I begin to think about how the roles could easily be switched, how I could easily be in the air right now, looking down at the neon grid scratched into the Earth. We’re a part of this ecosystem.
For as much as we all lead different lives, in many ways, we’re more or less the same — and that’s a good thing. If we can scratch below the surface to find the commonality, we’ll be in good shape.
“Well that’s a poetic note, and I can dream can’t I? I think we’re part of a great wisdom than we will ever understand. You know what I call it? The big electron.” — George Carlin
