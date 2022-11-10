The common struggle among local music scenes, not exclusive to the Antelope Valley, is finding musicians to play with.
It’s a cliched struggle, but even in this age of social media, it’s still difficult to find others who are on the same page. Once the line-up is solidified, maintaining a smooth operation is another challenge.
To borrow a line from Dr. Dre, “Anyone can get it, the hard part is keeping it.”
Given the advent of technology, the current trend of solo artists creating and recording entire songs in home studios is so prevalent. Billie Eilish is the most famous example of that in recent years. However, this practice exists in all genres, down to the local level.
Formed in 2008 by guitarist Bryan Sanzito, How Scandinavian has always been an extension of his artistic vision.
Firmly grounded with an Indie rock foundation, the band’s sound is a homogeneous blend of influences consisting of art-rock inspired guitars and psychedelic overtones. It’s reminiscent of the Pixies, The Velvet Underground and ’90s “left of the dial” Alternative Rock.
Consisting of a rotating lineup of players and guest musicians, HS has released one album and 10 EPs, including “Annoyed ’Til Deaf,” the newest work released, on Oct. 14. All songs were written, recorded, mixed and produced by Sanzito at his home studio, The Lost Ooze, in Palmdale.
“Sometimes the most immediate thing you want to do is release the newest thing you have” Sanzito said. “Those songs weren’t supposed to come out as a set. They just happened to work well together. Last year, I released another EP (“Utility End”). That one I wrote when we were all feeling down, in 2020. Not as a reaction to the pandemic, but that year sucked. Typically, when I release something, I want it to make the most sense in the moment.”
The roots of “Annoyed ’Til Deaf” stretch back into 2018 when Sanzito recorded the backing tracks for “De Jure” and “Edgewise.”
Pulling from his back log of songs previously written and recorded, he felt something was missing.
“I felt like these batch of songs needed to be recorded alive as possible” Sanzito said. “Usually, I record everything myself and have a friend contribute something I can’t do, like play a horn or string part.”
He and drummer Marc Crossland, formerly of the band Static Hands, began to collaborate when his previous band broke up. Bonding over playing the same shows with their respective groups, Crossland agreed to drive from Simi Valley to record in the AV, in exchange for dinner.
“He knocked it out really fast, in two days really,” Sanzito said. “We spent one day on each song, recorded them in my garage and they sounded good. Shortly after that, he ended up moving to Japan.”
Keeping the spirit of collaboration going, Sanzito recruited bassist Carlos Alberto Gonzales and cellist Jason Adams to play on “After the Girl is Gone” and Steve Keen to play trumpet on “Edgewise.” “When you click with someone musically, it’s a piece of cake,” Sanzito said, referring to the recording process. “It’s not even a chore, it’s just fun.”
Despite being almost done with the tracks, he decided to shelve the songs after losing interest in them. It’s a common trait among some songwriters.
“This is how I think it is with me,” Sanzito said. “I have an idea and then I’m kind of tired of it. Doing it all yourself, you burn out quickly. You record, you mix it, now I have to write the lyrics for it. I’m prone to that at times where I’m enthusiastic about it, then once it gets to that last 20% of effort, I focus on something else.”
Gonzales, an old friend of Sanzito’s, returned to California after living in Tennessee, since 2016.
“He played with me for many years” Sanzito said. “He was my guy and the best bassist I ever worked with. I thought he had moved permanently. Then, out of nowhere, he was back and asked me to jam.”
After the pandemic disrupted How Scandinavian’s line-up and Sanzito’s flow, he found renewed energy to keep creating when Gonzales rejoined the band. His renewed energy was not only for playing live again, but also for finishing his extensive back log of songs.
“He played with me for so many years, he knows all of these songs I never thought I’d play live again,” Sanzito said. “It’s awesome, he never really forgot any of the things we’ve learned over the years. He’s the one surprising me now. It’s very exciting right now because for the first time in a while, I don’t feel stressed about practice (laughs). Thank God there’s someone who gets me, digs the music I write and of course, the contributions to the music I appreciate.”
