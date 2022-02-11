‘It takes a long time to grow an old friend” — John Leonard.
The power of friendship is one of the oldest tropes in storytelling. Across countless works of fiction, from Stephen King’s “It” to “The Care Bear Stare,” the forces of darkness ultimately crumble before faithful compatriots.
Authenticity held by loyalty creates a chemistry that’s unbreakable.
Bands and ensembles transform this idea from a page in a storybook to a living, breathing entity. For example: The Three Musketeers as a power trio, the Guardians of the Galaxy writing the perfect circle pit riff, a group of friends connected through something bigger than each other, music.
Within our music community, there’s a short list of bands that are active for 10 years or more. It’s takes strong bonds to keep the music and friendship alive.
Talking with Scott Huhman (lead vocals) and Jimmy Wheeler (drums) from Captain Smooth Talk, it’s clear they possess that connection. Since the late 2000s, CST have been blending the sounds of Ska, Reggae, Punk and Metal. Despite a couple of member changes, Huhman, Wheeler and guitarist Alejandro Aguilar (who goes by Alex), have remained since the beginning.
Scott Huhman: We all met each other in drum line in Lancaster High School. Jimmy Wheeler asked me to try out, I got in and made a bunch of friends. They just started a band and needed a singer. I never sang or trained a day in my life. I tried out, they let me stay and the rest is history. We were hanging out after school everyday for two hours, going on trips together for marching band.
Jimmy Wheeler: I didn’t join drum line until my sophomore year when I was 15. It was Alex’s freshman year and his sister, at the time, was dating the drummer of Ocho Kalacas, a known LA Skacore band. Alex ended up going to Heavyweights of Skacore (a Ska festival). He came back to school and showed us Ska. Me, him and my brother Nathan decided to start a Ska band.
CST hit the ground running writing new music and playing a variety of shows. This included a “Toga Fest,” an annual festival created by Aguilar. Eventually, they released their first serious EP, “Third I Sight,” in 2014. The journey getting there became a pivotal life experience.
JW: We put out an EP before “Third I Sight.” It’s hard to write off music you made when you’re a teenager. I listen to some of that and think, “Good lord ...” We recorded our first EP in a living room from the profits we made from “Toga Fest,” after we paid the sound guy. We were also in a multimedia class in high school. Shout out to D-Rob (Duane Robertson) our teacher. The class had a full music studio. Part of our curriculum was learning how to set up microphones. We recorded our song “Invasion Imminent” for a class project.
SH: There’s videos of us playing a full set during class. Next door, there’s a class typing away on the computers and we’re playing Punk and Ska music. He also set up a show for us and we played lunchtime in the quad. There was a ton of people there. He facilitated a lot for the kids and really had an impact on us.
Between 2014-17, there was some down time for the group. Huhman attended college and moved to Missouri. Wheeler stayed active within the music scene playing in multiple groups including Seasons, Episodes and Los Mangos.
SH: Luckily, the band didn’t kick me out. We just slowed down a little bit and we played shows occasionally. I moved back in 2017 and we played a ton of shows.
JW: I can’t speak for anyone else, but if Scott or Alex weren’t in it, I’m not going to do it. It’s do or die without them.
The memories forged as young musicians have become iron clad in keeping them together and living currently, while keeping the distant echo of that youthful spirit alive.
In the latest single, “Once Dumb”, a related idea is explored in a past relationship.
SH: I guess it’s about feeling OK to break up at first, thinking it was for the best, then months later, realizing you had a good thing going. Part of it is letting go and learning to live differently. Realizing that changes things and you almost feel younger afterward.
Though the highs and lows of life, the band still remains.
SH: Something that Alejandro and I used to say, “Being in band is like being in a relationship with five people.” It’s tricky with scheduling and what everyone wants. We’ve been doing it so long now, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
JW: The Power of friendship, baby.
SH: Through power of friendship, we can conquer anything!
