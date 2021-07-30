LOS ANGELES — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk had a “heart related incident” when he collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set, and his condition is stable as he recovers at a hospital, his representatives said Wednesday.
“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” the statement said. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”
Odenkirk collapsed Tuesday on the Albuquerque set where the “Breaking Bad” spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital.
Shortly before the statement was released, Odenkirk’s son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted, “He’s going to be OK.”
The sixth season of the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad” is set to air on AMC next year. Both shows were shot in and mostly set in Albuquerque.
“Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time,” AMC said in a statement Wednesday night. “The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people. Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery.”
Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star who played his brother on the “Better Call Saul,” was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media during an anxious night and day where little news beyond his collapse and hospitalization was released.
“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”
Odenkirk’s “Breaking Bad” co-stars also showed their love and concern.
