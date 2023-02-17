Punk Rock is no exception to the laws of nature. In order to survive, the tribe must pass on its lineage from one generation to the next.
This art was founded by colorful brigands, cultural outlaws and true believers covered in spiked leather, bursting at the seams with a lust for life.
In the earliest era of Punk, bands and the audience were one. It was a cutting-edge movement of visual and audible expression that hadn’t been sold as a brand to department stores.
Alas, these moments flash by us like the photographs taken in a dark club. Days lived through in a blurry haze became cemented forever in the musical history books.
Even with a new wave of bands picking up the mantle, the legends and tribal elders of Punk remain timeless.
Artists such as T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty) will perform an all-ages, free concert as apart of MOAH’s concert series on Feb. 25.
Everything will take place at the Cedar Center starting at 6 p.m. This show runs in tandem with a new MOAH exhibition titled “Days of Punk,” featuring the photography of Michael Grecco. He was among those documenting the New York and Boston scenes from their roots in the late 1970s to the early 1990s.
Formed in 1978 in Huntington Beach, Calif., just two hours away, T.S.O.L. was among the first wave of bands to found the Hardcore Punk scene in Southern California — contemporary to other local greats such as Black Flag, Fear and Agent Orange.
They also helped inspire a local Punk movement known as the “Orange County Invasion” and would influence many bands of the following generation, including Bad Religion and Social Distortion.
Vocalist Jack Grisham, guitarist Ron Emory and bassist Mike Roche founded the band and remain at the helm. They are joined by keyboardist Greg Kuhn and Antonio Hernandez on drums.
SHIIVA, a local Hardcore Punk band signed to Wiretap Records, will provide direct support. Their sound is a mix of driving intensity with the melodic twinge of Pop Punk on top.
“We are stoked to be playing our first hometown show this year,” vocalist Jabril Ward said. “We are excited for it to be with the legendary T.S.O.L. We might even play some new songs. Been sitting on a lot of demoed tracks and it’s safe to say this year is going to be great. Excited to start it out in Lancaster. Home sweet home.”
The Downsides, another local act with a sound reminiscent of ’90s Punk with a pinch of classic Emo influences, will kick things off.
“First and foremost, to be playing at Cedar (Center), a place that we all grew up coming to shows at when we all first started playing in bands is going to be real special,” bassist Cole Scott said. “We got the opportunity to open for T.S.O.L. at Transplants in Palmdale last March when our guitarist Justin joined the band officially. It was a packed show, we had a great response to our set and the vibe was nothing short of amazing. We revere the cultural impact T.S.O.L. has had on Punk Rock and Alternative music as a whole and to play alongside our friends in SHIIVA is gonna make it all the sweeter. See ya in the pit!”
The Cedar Center is a fitting location, given its lineage of holding legendary Punk and Hardcore shows throughout the AV’s music history. It’s symbolic given that all these classic bands needed in their youth was a small PA system and a space to play.
The frills didn’t exist; they couldn’t afford them. The kids who went crazy during the numerous Cedar Center shows of yesteryear are nearly the same as those in Los Angeles and New York back in the early days.
That wild abandon is still felt rippling across the world and in the Antelope Valley. Punk has always provided catharsis for audiences young and old. It’s a culture being passed down and widened to all walks of life. It has always been and always will be a refuge for those marching to their own back-beat; those with a mountain of things to say and no outlet to send them. Hopefully when they do, there will be another generation to capture the blurry haze of history as it happens.
For more information about the exhibit or concert, visit moahcedar.org
