Repackaged for a new generation, Rock artist Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears” gets a “30th Anniversary Expanded Edition” update.
Originally debuting on Sept. 17, 1991, this was the second album to feature shredder Zakk Wylde (lead guitar).
He filled in for the recently departed Jake E. Lee, who was one of two replacements for Osbourne’s original solo guitarist, Randy Rhoads (d. 1982.)
Known as the prince of darkness, and dating back to Osbourne’s days as lead singer with Black Sabbath, his lyrics have often dealt with autobiographical matter and evil themes with dark atmospheres.
This record found the Ozzman at peak radio accessibility, balancing these elements. Eventually, it would peak at number seven on the Billboard 200.
Take album opening, “Mr. Tinkertrain,” for example. A steady Rock rhythm section from Randy Castillo (drums) and Bob Daisley (bass) propels this number in tandem with Wylde’s searing fretwork.
Controversial in any era, it’s about the dangers of child molestation in society, written from the perp’s point of view. During the bridge, John Sinclair (keys) creates a surreal atmosphere for the magnetic front man’s strong vocals.
“I Don’t Want to Change the World,” meanwhile, notes religious people’s attitudes toward Osbourne and vice versa. Further, a song about tolerance in the world, with lyrics like, “Tell me I’m a sinner, I’ve got news for you: I spoke to God this morning and he don’t like you. You’re telling all the people the original sin, he says he knows you better than you’ll ever know Him,” notched Osbourne a Grammy for best Metal performance (1994).
A tender ballad that steadily builds to stadium shattering proportions, “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” became one of his biggest hits.
The song was inspired by his wife, the mother of his children and manager Sharon Osbourne.
Even filler like “Desire,” an upbeat ode to the Rock lifestyle, deserves mention for the catchy choruses and tight production.
In the hands of lesser artists of the decade, those filler tracks could have been hits for them.
Another staple as a solo act, “No More Tears”
is unavoidable.
Kicking off with an iconic bass line, the timeless synths and Wylde’s warped slide guitar are featured in another macabre song about written from the point of view of a stalker who torments women in a red light district.
“Hellraiser,” is one of four album tracks written with Motörhead Bassist/Singer Lemmy Kilmister. Kilmister included his own respectable version for his band’s album “March or Die” (1992) and a “Hellraiser” film, but this is an opportunity to appreciate Ozzy’s band at the time.
Wylde’s searing guitar modulates from steady rhythm work to incendiary licks, all while Castillo’s drums conjure a funky Metal groove.
A new bonus version of this song is packaged here merging both star’s versions.
Osbourne’s band in 1992 was musically diverse and confident with their experimentations. “Zombie Stomp,” about substance abuse, contains a primal, tension-building intro nestled by syncopated bass, flexible drums and chaotic, detached guitar work.
“A.V.H.” in comparison, is more straight-forward but utilizes steel guitar sounds in refreshing ways.
Released on Sept. 17, anywhere music is sold, “No More Tears (30th anniversary expanded edition)” comes with the original 11-track studio album, as well as B Sides “Don’t Blame Me” and “Party With the Animals.”
Also included is a glimpse into the band’s power as a live act with a five-song set from San Diego Sports Arena in 1992, as well as a cut from a live MTV performance that same year.
