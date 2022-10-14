Raised in South Carolina and having lived in fashion hot spots such as Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Country artist Nikki Lane eyes presentation as an important ingredient to being a musician.
Staying busy since her third album, “Highway Queen” (2017), she’s been running her own vintage clothing business — “High Class Hillbilly” — which supplies a bulk of the fashion she and her band wear on stage. She also collabed with Lana Del Rey on her album, last year, “Chemtrails over the Country Club.”
She’s carving her own vocal style as she goes, but so far, Lane’s delivery is most likened to a hybrid style somewhere between Jenny Lewis, Wanda Jackson and early Neko Case.
Lane’s return to solo work for the first time in five years, “Denim & Diamonds,” is an album about reconciling and waving to the past as you embrace the future. There’s also a strong tie to heritage.
The 10-track LP, released on Sept. 23, was produced by Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age). Guests include Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes (guitar), Dean Fertita (organ) and Michael Shuman (bass). It also features drummer Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys), Carla Azar (Autolux) and Matthew Pynn (pedal steel guitar).
Led by a pulsating bass and complementary drum fills, “First High” opens the album with perhaps Lane’s most Rock-leaning work. Homme’s production cues boast thick guitar riffs and a soaring chorus. Lyrics, “It feels crazy running down these roads/ When I see the street sign my mind always goes/ Back to the old days of ‘94/ They don’t make ’em like that anymore,” is an early indication of her chasing the feeling of experiencing something for the first time.
Delivering songs that destabilize tradition, Lane conjures the rebellious spirit of Country legend Loretta Lynn who recently departed, on Oct. 4.
In that vein of the opener, the title track also follows a Rock style, albeit with a lead guitar-oriented approach. Self-assured, Lane outlines her efforts at shaping her own life after being “let down all around, discouraged by life.”
Her coolly delivered storytelling lyrics and catchy Country hooks are the sweetener that can attract even the most grizzled of consumers.
With twangy guitar and a Disco-like drum pattern, the striding “Black Widow” is a warning against the temptations of a femme fatale: “She’ll seduce the nation/ Set their hearts on fire/ Push your limitations/ Make you walk the mile.”
By the end of this tempo-shifting song, as with most things that are bad for people, you realize you gave in. Now you’re trapped in an infectious audio web. Showing a softer side, lessons from family inspire “Born Tough” and “Pass it Down.”
The song “Good Enough” is a welcome, uplifting switch-up. Her vocals are pleasantly grittier as acoustic and lap-steel guitars dominate a more conventionally paced Country jam.
Some of Lane’s most evocative work, though, comes when she takes a minimalist approach. The pain expressed in the echoey “Faded,” is palpable.
Also, the zoomed-out “Chimayo,” which wraps up “Denim & Diamonds,” is a good example of her confidence in trying different musical arrangements and writing perspectives.
