Raised in South Carolina and having lived in fashion hot spots such as Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Country artist Nikki Lane eyes presentation as an important ingredient to being a musician.

Staying busy since her third album, “Highway Queen” (2017), she’s been running her own vintage clothing business — “High Class Hillbilly” — which supplies a bulk of the fashion she and her band wear on stage. She also collabed with Lana Del Rey on her album, last year, “Chemtrails over the Country Club.”

