LANCASTER — The Lancaster Performing Arts Center Foundation will present “Best Laid Plans,” an evening of 1930s Hollywood glamour, murder, mystery and mayhem, at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The theater is at 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Performing Arts Center Foundation will present “Best Laid Plans,” an evening of 1930s Hollywood glamour, murder, mystery and mayhem, at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The theater is at 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
The event features a live game of Clue as audience members work together to solve a theatrical interactive “whodunnit” murder mystery . This unique experience features hors d’oeuvres, plated dining, complimentary cocktails, and live music performed by celebrated local jazz musician, Lee Matalon.
Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in “Old Hollywood” 1930s glamour.
Doors open for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6. The evening concludes at 10 p.m. following a live auction benefiting the Arts for Youth program featured at LPAC.
Purchase tickets, at $150 per person, at www.LPAC.org or by phoning the LPAC box office at 661-723-5950.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.