Thanks to Internet culture and overexposure in the early 2000s, it’s still chic to hate on Canadian Rock band Nickelback.
Formed in 1995, they fostered their fandom through a much used radio-friendly distillation of Post-Grunge Rock, often offset with ’90s balladry, comparable to equally hated (if not more so) Rock band Creed.
To the chagrin of Nickelback haters, the five-piece Rock crew attained success, becoming the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date. They’ve released 23 chart-topping singles, with 19 reaching the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and so far, they have 26 major music awards for their labor.
Five years have passed since their last album, “Feed the Machine.” Now, the dependable, catchy, yet polarizing Rock band are back with “Get Rollin’ ” — a new 11-track album that distills only their best aspects.
Consisting of Chad Kroeger (lead vocals, guitar), Ryan Peake (guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist), Mike Kroeger (bass) and Daniel Adair (drums), the wait between albums was largely due to their workflow being derailed by the Coronavirus pandemic.
With typical time constraints and the pressure from label execs temporarily tossed, Nickelback was able to really fine-tune their material and direction.
Opening with the one-two, Rock n’ Roll shot of “San Quentin” and “Skinny Little Missy,” Nickelback asserts a black-clad, lawless style.
“San Quentin” simmers with distorted Metal guitar rebellion like their song, “Side of a Bullet” (2005). Roaring with high energy and a neat breakdown/tempo shifts later on, the song was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notorious high-security California prison.
It follows his story as an inmate plotting escape.
“I’ll testify that I was right out of my mind/ let the record show I did it all for rock and roll/ Screamin’ every night, playing ‘25 to Life’/ So somebody please keep me the hell out of San Quentin,” he belts out.
Slower, chunkier and with more wah guitar action, “Skinny Little Missy” is the obligatory sex jam that many Rockers peddle.
Evidenced from the first half of the LP, Nickelback is best when striking a balance between their past and present. Scratching a need for nostalgia, acoustic ballad “Those Days” is heavily reminiscent of their song “Photograph” (2005). Further, it nods to Nickelback’s ability to write about various subjects.
Chad Kroeger traces childhood with his brother Mike Kroeger in the ’80s — from not being old enough to watch “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” to listening to Motörhead, buying T-shirts at the mall and camping out all night to get a front row spot at a Guns N’ Roses show.
The grace of earnest execution shines in this song, because you come out of it realizing that through the band’s success and tribulations, they were once the children from your neighborhood who had unbridled energy and what seemed like a pipe dream.
Rolling in like a creeper, “High Time” sparks those contemplative thoughts in a Rock strut with lyrics: “Better take a picture/ cause baby I can betcha that we won’t be ’round here for long/ freedom train keeps movin’ on/ stoppin’ off and take it slow/ top it off when we get low/ only way that this can last/ if you got ass, the grass, or gas.”
The last call for party Rock on the album, “Vegas Bomb” is more Hard Rock distortion packaged with FM melodies. The scene of debauchery expressed herein might precede and/or succeed the jail stint hinted at the LP’s beginning.
Released on Nov. 18, Nickelback’s 10th studio album, “Get Rollin’ ” concludes it’s back half by slowing the adrenaline with a mix of heart string-pulling, take it or leave it material, “Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing” and soft Rock song, “Horizon.”
Thankfully, the living ghost of Goth father Robert Smith (The Cure) seems to have engulfed “Tidal Wave.” Atmospheric wave sounds set the canvas for isolated, somber guitar. Collectively in step, the band creates a gently rocking rhythm for Chad Kroeger and his multi-layered vocals to lament a Titanic-like love.
Lastly, the slight experimental flushes of “Steel Still Rusts” and closer “Just One More” are worth checking out, if you stayed until curtain call.
