Thanks to Internet culture and overexposure in the early 2000s, it’s still chic to hate on Canadian Rock band Nickelback.

Formed in 1995, they fostered their fandom through a much used radio-friendly distillation of Post-Grunge Rock, often offset with ’90s balladry, comparable to equally hated (if not more so) Rock band Creed.

