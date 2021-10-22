The story of local music is incredibly difficult to capture. Both in documenting the history and in the attention of the audience. Without any direct connection to the names, faces and places involved, moments become boiled together to create the bigger picture.
A single grain of sand isn’t impressive until millions of them are collected on the beach.
Whether consciously recognized or not, those who participate in their local music scene stand on their history when they contribute to it.
As with anything in nature, the drive to evolve and move forward keeps the sand fresh and vibrant.
Nicholas Humphrey, a member of the AV music scene for more than 20 years, is keeping his own artistic process fresh and vibrant.
He has been involved in many local bands, such as Tramps In Stereo, Live Radio, Audio Artisan and most notably, the Electronic Rock band Synthecircuit. Synthecircuit will play their last show on Saturday at Transplants Brewing. I sat down with Humphrey to discuss the band’s history and what’s next for him musically.
Jesse Davidson: How many years ago did you start Synthecircuit?
Nick Humphrey: Just over 21 or 22 years if I had to estimate. Most of life (chuckles).
JD: Wow. What have you been feeling getting ready for this last show?
NH: Just the stress of having multiple things going on before this show. Such as getting married, honeymooning, the work schedule that comes with “adulting” I guess. As far as the band line-up, it’s bittersweet because it’s the smoothest operating and most creatively efficient line-up I’ve dealt with in any band for years. I’ve had more fun than I’ve had with previous Synthecircuit line-ups for sure
JD: When you started the band, did you have a cohesive idea for what you wanted? Or did that evolve as time went on?
NH: It’s definitely evolved. There are certain songs on “Out Of Order,” the most recent album, that wouldn’t have existed without me playing in other bands like Tramps In Stereo or even a couple cover bands, opening up new avenues to playing different styles and genres of music ... I’m at a point now where most of my frustration or uneasiness behind the idea of Synthecircuit is that it’s multi-genre. I’m wanting one familiar sound. I hope that answers your question.
JD: It does. For this last show, you’re able to display the band’s different sounds.
NH: Yeah. We’re playing all of the songs that we’ve ever played live, with the exception from a few from my first high school demo that I’ll never bring out again because they’re embarrassing and hilarious. Essentially, they’re from the three most recent albums. I’m looking forward to it because in putting together a set list, everything flows really well. It should be a fun time. I also want to let everyone know this doesn’t mean I won’t be releasing music under the Synthecircuit title, I’m just done doing the live stuff. I enjoy the songwriting aspect.
JD: Sure. With playing live in Synthecircuit, was there anything you wanted to do but never got the chance?
NH: At a time, there was. It would have been cool to open up for big acts but in hearing stories from different bands who have had to pay to play in those scenarios, I don’t really feel like I’m missing out. I’ve never wanted to manage the band that way.
JD: What would your advice be to younger kids who want to start bands and also get involved in local music?
NH: Get on stage (chuckles) and anything can be a stage for that matter. All of us start playing in places like the “so that’s the stage” meme, where the stage is the size of the drum riser. As long as you evolve, keep doing what you are doing. Just push to work harder. Ironically, I’m saying that on my way out of live shows, but it’s in no way because I’m not going to continue working on music, writing or playing other live shows. There’s already talk within the band about moving forward with the same line-up to a different perspective and changing the title. That’s another big part of it. Synthecircuit doesn’t sound like it applies to a lot of the music. It was an original idea when I came up with the name, but it’s time to evolve myself and continue growing.
JD: Yes. People can get stuck in what is familiar and not want to take the risk and do something different.
NH: Yeah. There’s always going to be good gigs along with the bad gigs and you have to power right through them.
Synthecircuit will play with Seconds To Centuries and The Ad Hocs, from 8-11:59 p.m., Saturday at Transplants. Tickets are $10.
