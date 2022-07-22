Antelope Valley College’s Theatre Arts Department will present “Next? — A Devised Theatre Work by Students of AVC.”
The production — a collection of six short collaborative and original works — will be in the AV College Black Box Theatre at 8 p.m., July 29 and 30, and 2 p.m., July 31. Admission is pay what you can at the door.
“Our rehearsal and performance course, this year, was labeled as comedy, so it is an attempt at the comedic realm,” director and Adjunct Assistant Professor Carla Corona said. “The laughter is going to come and we had so much fun writing it.”
The show order starts with an Intro, followed by Desert of Love, Chyll Pyll, The Gig, Swipe Out, At-Ease Airlines, Winning, Whining and concludes with Finale.
“What devised theater means is that generally we have a framework and I come up with a concept and I explore those notions with the students,” Corona said.
Corona and her students explored the notion of waiting and anticipating the unknown, or what is next.
“This past couple of years have been so unpredictable and we wanted to explore what is next, whatever that may be,” she said.
The students not only wrote the pieces, they also act in them.
Since this is a comedy, “Next” features different types of comedy such as farce, humor and parody based on the framework of the five W’s — who, what, when, where and why— and then asking who’s next, what’s next, why is next.
For example, “Desert of Love” is sort of a spoof on a reality dating show where each character embodies a different types of love.
“We all had equal opportunity to contribute.” Hadassah Gaeta said. “It was difficult finding out what was funny, like the subjects. But once we threw out an idea we kind of figured out what worked best.”
Gaeta also acts in each segment.
“It’s not new for me, but it’s still challenging; there’s not ever a point where I’m not nervous or excited to do it.”
“The beginning was kind of like, we didn’t know where we would go,” student Samuel Moran said. “We tried to figure out what guideline or at least some kind of thin line that we would at least try to follow, like a scene.”
That led them to the evolution of comedy or the different types of comedy. Another thread was time and different types of waiting rooms or transitional areas.
“Waiting itself became its own kind of central but not fully central theme,” Moran said.
Student Wolf McMasters wanted to learn stage tech. He ended up acting.
“It was nerve-racking but it has its moments,” McMasters said.
Student assistant Carina Romero filled in during a recent rehearsal when the cast was short a couple of members. Corona also read a part.
