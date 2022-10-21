Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Movies
• One of the year’s standout documentaries, Margaret Brown’s “Descendant” takes a wide lens to the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement. As Brown has said, the discovery of the ship — sunk near Mobile, Ala., after it brought 100 Africans in the mid-19th century decades after the international slave trade had been outlawed — is “just the tip of the iceberg.” The film, which debuts, Friday, on Netflix and in select theaters, was a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival.
• In Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray,” on Apple TV+, Friday, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited for their father’s funeral. Written and directed by Garcia (“Nine Lives,” “Albert Nobbs”), and produced by Alfonso Cuarón, the film mixes catharsis and comedy as the two reckon with the damage done by the abusive father.
• With Halloween approaching, a rush of horror films are making their way to most streaming services. One currently streaming series on the Criterion Channel takes a different tact, with 11 films picked by Ari Aster, the director of a few of the most nightmare-inducing films of recent years: “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.”
Music
• Stay up until midnight, on Friday, for the latest Taylor Swift album, appropriately named “Midnights.” The standard-issue album will have 13 tracks, which tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” the singer-songwriter posted online.
• That smooth sound you hear signals the return of Babyface. On “Girls Night Out,” the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has collaborated with next-generation R&B/hip-hop stars such as Ari Lennox, Doechii and Queen Naija. The album, out, Friday, reminds Babyface of another project he did that explored stories from his collaborators.
• If you think a-ha is known only for “Take On Me,” take on this: The band’s 11th studio album, “True North,” out, Friday, sees the Norwegian stars perform and record with the Arctic Philharmonic orchestra, spinning off a full-length film in the process that weaves together the songs and recurring vignettes in which actors portray life in the north.
• The cover image — and later the title — of Arctic Monkeys’ new album came from a photo taken by drummer Matt Helders. It’s a oddly mournful shot of a car alone in a parking lot. “The Car,” out, Friday, is the band’s seventh studio album and features 10 new songs written by Turner.
Television
• “Doc Martin” is getting a proper and extended farewell on Acorn TV. The 10th and last season of the British comedy revolving around an irascible small-town doctor (Martin Clunes) begins, Monday, with two new episodes, followed by one weekly through its next-to-last episode, on Nov. 28. On Dec. 26, the documentary “Doc Martin — A Celebration” will pay tribute to the series, followed by its finale, on Dec. 29.
• The purported goal of IFC’s “Documentary Now!” is to honor innovators in the genre. Its real mission, of course, is to make us laugh, and it’s garnered the usual impressive names for the six-episode season beginning, Wednesday. Helen Mirren is back as host, with guest stars including Cate Blanchett, Harriet Walter, Jonathan Pryce, Nicholas Braun and legendary pop singer Tom Jones. The series is also available on AMC+.
• “Ghostwriter” returns, Friday, on Apple TV+, with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod. As the pals attempt to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery, they find themselves in the company of characters inspired by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Charlotte’s Web” and other stories.
