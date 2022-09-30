Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Movies
• Andrew Dominik’s long-delayed, NC-17-rated epic about Norma Jean Baker, or Marilyn Monroe, is finally here. “Blonde,” which will be available on Netflix, on Wednesday, looks at the life and mythology of the Hollywood icon, played by Ana de Armas, through an experimental and fictionalized lens, with stunning recreations of classic film moments from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “The Seven Year Itch,” brought to life by Chayse Irvin’s cinematography, Jennifer Johnson’s costumes, and de Armas’s committed performance.
• For something infinitely lighter and seasonally appropriate, head over to Disney+, on Friday, for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which brings the witchy Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) back to Salem. The first film, which was released, in 1993, was neither a box office success nor a critical favorite by any stretch, but kept a hold on those who saw and loved it as children.
Music
• The first video from Björk’s new album shows her in a psychedelic mushroom forest with a phalanx of bass clarinet players, which seems pretty on-brand. The Icelandic star releases “Fossora” on Friday and says the title is a word she made up — the feminine version of the Latin word for “digger.”
• Rita Wilson is flexing her big-name connections with her new album, “Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets,” out, Tuesday. It sees Mrs. Tom Hanks collaborating with numerous artists, including Elvis Costello, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Groban and Jackson Browne. Each tune explores songs from the ’60s and ’70s, from the Bee Gees’ “Massachusetts” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird.”
• Can’t make it to Broadway for one of the fall’s loveliest shows? Then just stream the cast album of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” with an all-star cast including Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry.
Television
• Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) is behind the camera as an executive producer for Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” debuting, Tuesday. Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as a LA defense attorney who chooses results over protocol and has a complicated personal life. Jay-Z’s debut album and discography are cited as inspiration for the show and episode titles, with hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul featured on the soundtrack. Michael Ealy and Sean Patrick Thomas co-star in the first scripted drama from Disney’s Onyx Collective, which focuses on programming from creators of color and underrepresented voices.
• Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin play a mother-son odd couple in CBS’ new dramady “So Help Me Todd,” debuting, Thursday. The Oscar-winning Harden’s attorney Margaret Wright is organized to a fault; Astin’s Todd is the black sheep in a successful family, an effective private eye who lost his license because he balked at following the rules. She decides the best cure for her wayward but talented offspring is to put him to work for her law firm as in-house investigator, and he accepts. Humor, mysteries and family dysfunction are promised to ensue.
• “How I Got Here” combines a roots-discovery trip, family bonding and travelogue, which pretty much means something for everyone. In each episode, a parent returns to their native country — young adult child in tow — to explore the sacrifice and circumstances that led to their decision to seek a new home. Each 10-day trip allows time to sample the local food, scenery and cultural highlights in countries including Chile, Israel, Italy and Zambia. The BYUtv series debuts at 2:30 p.m. EDT, Sunday, followed that night by episode two in its regular 6 p.m. slot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.