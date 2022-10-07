Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Movies
• Lena Dunham adapts Karen Cushman’s young-adult novel in “Catherine Called Birdy,” a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy (Bella Ramsey) in medieval England. Her father (Andrew Scott) wants to marry her off for some much-needed money, but Birdy’s plans repeatedly foil him. Though still playing in select theaters, “Catherine Called Birdy” begins streaming, Friday, on Prime Video.
• From some of the same producing team behind the hit Michael Jordan documentary series “The Last Dance” comes another look back on a basketball high point. “The Redeem Team,” debuting, Friday, on Netflix, follows the 2008 US men’s basketball team as it seeks a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after the team’s disappointing bronze finish, in 2004.
• Mila Kunis stars in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 best-selling debut novel. The film, streaming Friday, takes some of the mystery stylings of “Gone Girl” and “The Girl on the Train.”
Music
• For his third album, pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is going with a very simple title — “Charlie,” due out, Friday. It’s his first full-length project since his 2018 Grammy-nominated LP “Voice notes.”
• Guitarist Billy Duffy and singer Ian Astbury rejoin for a new album from The Cult, with their signature mix of Heavy Metal, Goth and Rock. The eight-track “Under the Midnight Sun” has triggered two singles.
• What do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We’ll find out, Friday, when Quavo and Takeoff give the world “Only Built for Infinity Links” without third member Offset.
• Wasn’t super-producer Danger Mouse just celebrating an album release, last month? Well, here’s another. Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) reconnects with The Shins’ James Mercer as Broken Bells for the album “Into the Blue.”
Television
• Lesley Manville, Joanne Froggatt and David Morrissey lead an ensemble cast in “ Sherwood,” a drama series inspired by a 1984 miners’ strike in Nottingham, England, that pitted the town against police and divided friends and relatives. Decades later, officers return in force to solve a pair of killings, with their presence rekindling past bitterness. James Graham (“Brexit — The Uncivil War”), who grew up in the real-life town of Nottinghamshire and witnessed the turmoil, wrote the series debuting, Tuesday, on the BritBox streaming service.
• “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” returns, Friday, for its second season and none too soon. Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is the beaming center of the show that aims to help preschoolers appreciate the value of small acts of kindness. Shouldn’t the adults in this fractious world be watching, too? The Apple TV+ series, co-created by McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), will welcome guest stars including Tony Hale, Stephanie Beatriz, Kristen Schaal and Kumail Nanjiani.
• The iHeartRadio Music Festival, held in Las Vegas, at the end of September, is getting a four-hour, two-night special on the CW network. Among the dozens of artists at the festival: Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who performed their new song “Unholy”; a set by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo that included “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker,” and Megan Thee Stallion closing out the festival with songs from her new album, “Traumazine,” and past hits. The special airs, on Friday and Saturday.
