Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Movies
• A race between two “Pinocchio” films begins with Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation ahead of Guillermo del Toro’s by a nose. On Thursday, Zemeckis’ animated fantasy of the classic Italian fable will premiere on Disney+. Next month, Del Toro’s stop-motion “Pinocchio” will debut at the London Film Festival and eventually land on Netflix, on Dec. 9.
• A trio of the summer’s biggest box-office hits are landing on streaming platforms. On Thursday, Taika Waititi’s whimsically deconstructive “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives on Disney+. The 29th film in the Marvel cinematic universe, and possibly the Marvel movie most distinctively the work of its filmmaker, “Love and Thunder” follows up Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”
• “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Peacock) and “Elvis” (HBO Max) are also streaming. Colin Trevorrow’s “Dominion,” which has nearly grossed $1 billion at the box office, is available in both its theatrical cut and an extended edition with 14 more minutes and an alternative ending.
Music
• John Legend isn’t taking the easy route with his eighth studio album. “Legend” is a massive 24-song double album with the new EGOT honoree collaborating with Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more.
• Now for something a little different: Kane Brown’s third studio album, “Different Man,” is out, Friday. It will feature 17 songs, including singles “Like I Love Country Music,” “Whiskey Sour,” “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone” and “Grand,” an expertly crafted hip-hop-country melding with happy lyrics: “Remember when I couldn’t stand it?/Now I got the posture.”
• With “Nut,” KT Tunstall finishes a trilogy of albums she began recording and releasing, in 2016 with “Kin” and then “Wax.” The trio explore the three existential parts of ourselves, first the spirit, then the body and now with “Nut,” the mind. One of the singles from the new album, “I Am The Pilot,” is a terrific synth-driven tune that nicely represents what she wanted to do with a mind-orientated album: lean into rhythm.
• Ozzy Osbourne has tapped some of the best guitarists on the planet for his latest solo album, “Patient Number 9.” Others aboard for this Ozzfest are Red Hot Chilli Pepper drummer Chad Smith, Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Television
Adventure athletes are the stars of “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin,” debuting, Monday, on the National Geographic channel on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Sept. 7).
• Catherine de Medici, the Italian-born, 16th-century French queen with a fierce reputation, owns the spotlight in Starz’ edgy “The Serpent Queen.” Samantha Morton (“The Walking Dead”) stars as the adult Catherine, with Liv Hill seen in flashbacks as the teenager destined to become the wife of one French king and the influence-wielding mother of three others. Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell and Rupert Everett are part of the ensemble cast of the eight-part series debuting, Sunday, Sept. 11, on Starz’s streaming platforms (and on the Starz channel).
• Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play country music royalty in Fox’s new drama “Monarch, “but their dynasty is in danger of toppling. Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto co-star as the couple’s offspring, with an impressive back-up chorus dropping in: Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker are among the guest stars on the series debuting, Sunday, after Fox’s NFL telecast. “Monarch” settles into its regular 8 p.m., EDT Tuesday slot beginning, Sept. 20.
