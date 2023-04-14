Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
Movies
Movies
• “Cocaine Bear” was technically inspired by a true story — a 1985 plane crash that scattered some $2 million worth of cocaine across Georgia hillsides and resulted in the death of a 175-pound black bear, which overdosed. And starting on Friday, via Peacock, you can access it at home.
• Katie Holmes directs and stars in “Rare Objects,” an adaptation of a novel by Kathleen Tessaro about a woman with a traumatic past trying to rebuild her life starting with a new job at a New York antique shop. The film opens in theaters and on demand on Friday.
• Also on demand, on Tuesday, is “Linoleum,” a science fiction drama starring Jim Gaffigan as a children’s television host who dreams of being an astronaut.
Music
• Let’s just call this Metallica’s week. On Thursday, the hard rockers have a listening party in movie theaters worldwide for their upcoming 12th studio album, “72 Seasons.” The one-night event will feature the new music in surround sound with music videos and exclusive commentary from the band. The next day, the album comes out on vinyl, CD and digital.
• Natalie Merchant returns with lush, gorgeous new horn-heavy music on the album “Keep Your Courage,” her first collection of all-new material in almost 10 years.
Television
• The half-hour critically praised comedy “Single Drunk Female” returns for its second season on Freeform. Season two debuts Wednesday and the entire season will hit Hulu on Thursday.
• Four months after surviving a serious snowplow accident in Nevada, Jeremy Renner’s four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday.
• It’s never too early to teach children about protecting the planet and a new educational series coming to Apple TV+ called “Jane” aims to do just that. “Jane” premieres globally on Friday on the streaming service.
Video games
• The 1982 movie “Tron” wasn’t a huge success, but it seems like everyone who did see it became a computer game designer. One such acolyte is Mike Bithell, creator of the award-winning indie games Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular. His Bithell Games studio is behind Tron: Identity, a new cyberpunk adventure from Disney. Plug in Tuesday on Nintendo Switch and PC.
