• One of the best movies of the year is finally streaming. “Belle,” Mamoru Hosoda’s tour-de-force anime of startling emotional depth, is now up on HBO Max, playing in an English dub. In his eighth feature, Hosoda, the Japanese Oscar-nominated director of “Mirai,” aims for perhaps his most ambitious film yet, combining a modern-day riff on “Beauty and the Beast” with a digital metaverse realm called “U.” It’s maybe more story than Hosoda can neatly marshal, but “Belle” is intimately grounded in the life of its 17-year-old protagonist, Suzu (voiced by Kylie McNeill in the English version), a teenager grappling with guilt, virtual-verse-real identity and self-expression.

