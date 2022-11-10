Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
Movies
• Did you follow all the “Don’t Worry Darling” fuss and forget to watch the film behind it all? Well, don’t worry, darling, Olivia Wilde’s mid-century styled psychological thriller be streaming on HBO Max starting, Monday. For those who’ve managed to stay blissfully unaware of spit-gate and salad dressing and “Miss Flo,” Wilde’s film takes us into a planned community in the desert, where the martinis flow, the women clean and the men go off to work during the day. But Alice (Florence Pugh) starts seeing cracks in her seemingly perfect life with Jack (Harry Styles) and starts asking questions about the mysterious company he works for, run by an enigmatic leader played by Chris Pine.
• Film critic and historian Elvis Mitchell looks at the history of Black cinema and “a group of artists who changed the culture forever” with the landmark films of the 1970s in a new Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” streaming, Friday.
• Disney+ gets one of the best documentaries of the year, starting, Friday, in “Fire of Love” about Katia and Maurice Krafft, French, celebrity volcanologists who died on Japan’s Mount Unzen, in 1991.
Music
• Bruce Springsteen takes on the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and other soul legends in an album of cover songs due out Friday. The disc arrives three months before the beginning of his tour with the E Street Band.
• Louis Tomlinson seems to be in an optimistic mood judging from the title of his sophomore album, “’Faith in the Future.” It’s the former One Direction member’s first album since 2020’s “Walls” and the first single “Bigger Than Me” has a massive pop hook.
• Morris Day, lead singer of The Time, is calling time. His fifth solo album, “Last Call,” will be his last, he says, and he’s brought some friends along to say goodbye. ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons appears on “Too Much Girl 4 Me,” “Grown Man” features Big Daddy Kane and “Use to Be the Playa” has Snoop Dogg aboard.
Television
• Road trip! The proprietors of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop are heading out from their “Pawn Stars” Las Vegas home base for The History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America.” Father-son shop owners Rick Harrison and Corey Harrison and pal Austin “Chumlee” Russell visit eight states in the eight-part series, debuting, Wednesday. Stops include Austin, Texas; Denver; and Savannah, Georgia. Among the finds: a letter from George Washington, shield of French King Henry II and a signed Yousuf Karsh photo of Ernest Hemingway.
• Dan Levy of Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” fame is serving up a change of pace with “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition he created and hosts. The HBO Max series, debuting with the first three of its eight episodes on Thursday, aims to tout “inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices” from across the country. Ten chefs vying for a $300,000 prize will be judged by Levy — who calls brunch “the ultimate connector” — along with chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.
• In Netflix’s “The English,” aristocratic foreigner Lady Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp, a Native American ex-cavalry scout, join forces in a perilous trek across 1890 America to reach a fledgling Wyoming town that’s no safe haven — it’s beset by murders. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star in what’s described both as an epic chase Western and a “parable on race, power and love.” The series, with an ensemble cast including Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds, debuts, Friday.
Video games
• Kratos, the surly, tattooed protagonist of Sony’s “God of War: Ragnarok,” is more complicated than your average slab of beefcake. Sure, he’d like nothing more than to plant his axe in the skull of any Norse deity who crosses his path. On the other hand, he wants to protect his teenage boy, Atreus, who’s trying to get a grip on his own supernatural talents. Along with their pal Mimir — the disembodied head of “the smartest man alive” — they set out on an odyssey spanning multiple dimensions. The 2018 “God of War” reboot did a remarkable job blending bone-crushing battles with eye-popping exploration, and “Ragnarok” promises even more of both. It comes out, Wednesday, for PlayStation 5 and 4.
• It’s been five years since the last video game starring Sonic the Hedgehog, but the spiky blue speed demon has become a movie star in the meantime, headlining two hit features. Sega is hoping that momentum carries over to “Sonic Frontiers.” Producers are pitching it as the first “open-world” adventure in the series, promising Sonic will be able to explore its vast islands in every direction while still maintaining the high-octane thrills fans have enjoyed since 1991. We’ll see if that formula works when Sonic returns, Tuesday, on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox X/S and One, Switch and PC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.