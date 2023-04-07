Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
Movies
• “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” a two-part documentary debuting Monday on Hulu, reconsiders how Shields was sexualized throughout pop culture as a child model and as the 12-year-old star of Louis Malle’s controversial 1978 film “Pretty Baby.” Shields, now 57, intimately discusses how the early labeling of her a sex symbol affected her personally and shaped her career.
Music
• Michigan rapper NF has a new album out Friday and some tough love for his record label. The 13-track album “Hope” boasts features with singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and rapper Cordae. It marks the rapper’s first full-length release since 2019’s platinum-selling “The Search.”
• Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is ready for his spotlight in 2023. The artist who gave us the pop ballad “Someone You Loved” will have a new album — “Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent” — out on May 19 and he has been announced for Glastonbury 2023. On Wednesday, Netflix will release “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now,” a documentary that follows the Grammy nominee returning to his Scottish roots and attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.
• Linkin Park fans can celebrate the band’s landmark “Meteora” album with a 20th anniversary edition dropping Friday.
Television
• The popular New Zealand murder series “The Brokenwood Mysteries” returns for its ninth season Monday on Acorn TV, a streaming service offering British TV shows and other international television. The show stars Neill Rea as Mike Shepherd, a detective who, in the pilot episode, is assigned to a murder case in the small, fictional town of Brokenwood. Shepherd, who uses unconventional methods in his work, must team up with local detective, Kristin Simms, played by Fern Sutherland, who is more structured and straight-lace. Shepherd stays on in Brokenwood, enjoying the town’s idyllic charm, but there are still plenty of mysteries to solve, with Simms’ help, of course.
• The new Paramount+ series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” shows the origin of the girl gang before Frenchy, Rizzo or Sandy ever donned their own pink jackets. “Rise of the Pink Ladies” takes place four years prior to the events of the “Grease” movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. It features original music by Justin Tranter, a producer who has worked with recording artists including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and The Chicks. The show’s creator, Annabelle Oakes, says her hope is to create a “Grease” cinematic universe much like Marvel’s, centered around Rydell High. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” debuts Thursday.
• Kathryn Hahn portrays a character inspired by writer Cheryl Strayed in the Hulu series “Tiny Beautiful Things.” It’s based on Strayed’s book of the same name which excerpts an advice column where she went by the pseudonym Dear Sugar. In the series, Hahn plays Clare, a writer who agrees to take on an advice column where she writes beautiful, heartfelt responses to people’s problems, incorporating her own life experiences, and all the while, Clare’s real lie is messy. Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, who both starred in a film adaptation of Strayed’s memoir “Wild,” are executive producers on the series. “Tiny Beautiful Things” premieres Friday.
Video games
• Golf’s marquee annual event, The Masters Tournament, begins Thursday but the big news for virtual duffers is Electronic Arts’ long-awaited return to the links. It’s the first entry in the EA Sports PGA Tour franchise since 2015, and its main selling point is exclusive rights to the Masters and the sport’s three other majors. Augusta National, St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and 25 other classic courses are rendered in vivid detail, and EA has completely overhauled swing mechanics, ball physics, weather and landscape effects. Granted, there are plenty of video golfers who don’t want quite that much realism, so there’s an arcade option for those craving more forgiving, faster-paced action. You can tee off Friday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.