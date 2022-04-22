This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Bonnie Raitt, Bob Odenkirk starts the long farewell season of “Better Call Saul” and “The Batman,” the biggest box-office hit so far this year, lands, Monday, on HBO Max.
Timed to Earth Day, the Walt Disney Co. will debut “Polar Bear,” a documentary that follows a mother polar bear and her cubs. HBO’s dark comedy “Barry” returns for its pandemic-delayed third season while Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris star in “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” a series reworked from the 1976 film starring David Bowie.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Movies
• “The Batman,” the biggest box-office hit so far this year, will promptly land, Monday, on HBO Max immediately following its 45-day run in theaters. “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, showcases a relatively young Batman, new to vigilantism and struggling with its burdens. Following its streaming debut, “The Batman” will also air on HBO, on Saturday.
• “Navalny” is a bracing documentary portrait of one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest and most vocal political foes in Russia. Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, is currently imprisoned. The film premieres on CNN and CNN+, on Sunday. It will also stream on HBO Max at a later date.
• Timed to Earth Day, the Walt Disney Co. will debut “Polar Bear,” on Friday, on Disney+. The Disneynature documentary, narrated by Catherine Keener, follows a mother polar bear and her cubs. It’s directed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, who also helmed Disneynature’s “Penguins.”
Music
• In the same month Bonnie Raitt’s “Nick of Time” was inducted into the National Recording Registry, the singer-songwriter proves she’s not slowing down by offering a new 10-track album, “Just Like That…” It’s her 21st LP and her first in over six years. The terrific first single is one of her grooviest, “Made Up Mind,” with slinky slide chords and bluesy riffs.
• Brian May’s second solo album, 1998’s “Another World” was well received even if it didn’t set the charts on fire. The set contains the remastered original album alongside a 15-track disc which offers unreleased remixes, rarities, live tracks and cover versions, including his tribute version of Buddy Holly’s rock ‘n’ roll classic “Maybe Baby.”
Television
• Barry Berkman is certain it’s the actor’s life for him and works hard at his craft — while clearing away obstacles posed by his previous career, hit man. As HBO’s dark comedy “Barry” returns for its pandemic-delayed third season, the Midwest transplant to Los Angeles looks inward to understand what made him a gun for hire. Bill Hader stars as the title character and co-created the Emmy-winning show airing Sunday and streaming on HBO Max.
• “Better Call Saul” and its star, Bob Odenkirk, brilliantly carried on the legacy of “Breaking Bad,” but the time has come to say goodbye to the spinoff-prequel. The first of seven episodes airs, Monday, on AMC and AMC+, with the final six debuting, July 11. It’s been a wait for fans of Saul Goodman, the eminently sketchy lawyer also known as Jimmy McGill, since season five ended in April 2020.
• “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” the 1976 film starring David Bowie and directed by Nicolas Roeg, was based on Walter Tevis’ eponymous novel. Both the film and the book are cited as inspiration for Showtime’s drama series of the same name. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as the newly reworked alien character who arrives on Earth at “a turning point in human evolution.” Naomie Harris co-stars as a scientist who joins in the mission to save two worlds, with Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson and Kate Mulgrew also in the mix. “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” created by “Star Trek” TV series veterans Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, debuts, Sunday.
