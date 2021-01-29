HOLLYWOOD (CNS) — The Hollywood-based Jim Henson Co. began production on its “Fraggle Rock” reboot in Calgary, Canada.
The children’s TV series created by the late Jim Henson primarily featured a cast of Muppet creatures of different “races” called Fraggles. In its five-season run that began in 1983, the show explored such complex issues as prejudice and social conflict.
The reboot, which is being produced by the Henson Co. in association with New Regency for Apple TV+, will reunite the original stars — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt — for new songs and adventures, with Lisa Henson as one of the executive producers.
The company released a statement saying that Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi “made the province’s attractive production rebate and COVID-19 mitigation efforts too appealing to pass up.”
“In summer of 2020, with the COVID pandemic in full swing, the pressure was on for us to find a home where we could produce our green-lit series ‘Fraggle Rock,’” said Chris Lytton, COO, of the Jim Henson Co. “We were delighted to discover the Calgary Film Centre, a first-class facility that could accommodate our timing. And when we learned of Alberta’s fantastic rebate structure, Calgary became the obvious choice.”
Calgary’s mayor called it “great news for Calgary and Alberta.”
“We are very proud of the talent in our film sector here, as well as Calgary’s reputation as a world leader in the art of puppetry,” Nenshi said. “How exciting that Jim Henson’s vision is being continued right here.”
Schweitzer, who oversees Alberta’s production rebate program, said, “I grew up with `Fraggle Rock’ and I’m excited that a new generation will get to experience a new vision of the show, filmed right here in Calgary. Alberta’s plentiful advantages in scenery, location and talent, as well as our Film and Television Tax Credit, mean that we are just scratching the surface of our potential as a global hub for film and television productions.”
