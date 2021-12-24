PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., has announced the winners of its Native American Heritage and History Month Essay Context.
The winners are:
Ninth to 12th grade
First place: Ambernai Todd
Second place: Cruz Anthony Herrera
Sixth to eighth
First place: Lincoln Erfle
Second place: Jacob Erfle
Third place: Cleofe Bustillo
Fourth place: Sa’Nye Marie Todd
The essay contest theme was “Why is it important to represent Native American voices, experiences and perspectives?” The contest ran from Nov. 1-30.
“Here at Palmdale City Library, we love to encourage discovery, learning, inclusiveness and sharing of ideas,” Library Director Robert Shupe said. “That’s why we encourage youth in our community to participate in our essay contests. We will honor the contest winners at the Library Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, and invite the public to attend.”
