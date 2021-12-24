PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., has announced the winners of its Native American Heritage and History Month Essay Context.

The winners are:

Ninth to 12th grade

First place: Ambernai Todd

Second place: Cruz Anthony Herrera

Sixth to eighth

First place: Lincoln Erfle

Second place: Jacob Erfle

Third place: Cleofe Bustillo

Fourth place: Sa’Nye Marie Todd

The essay contest theme was “Why is it important to represent Native American voices, experiences and perspectives?” The contest ran from Nov. 1-30.

“Here at Palmdale City Library, we love to encourage discovery, learning, inclusiveness and sharing of ideas,” Library Director Robert Shupe said.  “That’s why we encourage youth in our community to participate in our essay contests. We will honor the contest winners at the Library Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, and invite the public to attend.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.